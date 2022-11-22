Read full article on original website
wpde.com
More than 2,000 runners sign up for Grand Strand Turkey trots
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Runners gathered their packets Wednesday at The Hangout ahead of several Turkey trots happening in the area. Over 2,000 runners are participating in four different turkey trot races with three along the Grand Strand. Runners are also helping out a good cause as they...
wpde.com
Thanksgiving travel at Myrtle Beach airport a breeze compared to summer rush
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An empty baggage claim area and no line for check-ins. It’s a sight that many travelers wouldn’t expect to see on the busiest travel day of the year. But Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Spokesman Ryan Betcher said the holidays aren’t as...
myhorrynews.com
Chainsaw-wielding artist brings wood to life in Conway
Like other artists, Chad Gainey gets an image in his head of what he wants to bring to life as a work of art. But unlike most artists, his paint brush is a gas-powered Husqvarna chainsaw. Within minutes, Gainey can take a huge chunk of wood and turn it into an intricately-detailed sculpture.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
wpde.com
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
WRAL
'What Remains' podcast episode 18: 'Finding Brittanee'
When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during spring break, at first it appears to be no big deal. Very soon, the entire country is invested in the search for Brittanee Drexel. When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wpde.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — There are places you can go to get a free meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving. In Murrells Inlet, the Lowcountry Community Church will hold their 'No One Eats Alone on Thanksgiving' dinner from noon to 3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table is holding their dinner plate...
Myrtle Beach hosting ‘abundance’ of holiday festivities for all ages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The holiday season is here and so are plenty of holiday activities, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, with MBACC. “We have an […]
abcnews4.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
WMBF
Sold out CCMF announces 2 more acts for 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Hardy and Tracy Lawrence, will be on the main stage alongside Bret Michaels, North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
WMBF
Rockin’ Around the Forest Festival and 5K coming to Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The inaugural running of the Rockin’ Around the Forest 5K is at Tanger Outlets 501 on, December 10th, 2022 at 8:00am. This will be a family friendly event and runners, walkers, and strollers are all welcome and encouraged to join!. They will be having...
wpde.com
'That's our reward' Organization makes Thanksgiving meals for on-duty officers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Green bean casserole, mac and cheese and turkey--that's just some of the yummy food the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) was serving up for the on-duty officers. The group’s president, Barbara Prescop, has been putting this feast together since 2014. "We’ve been...
wpde.com
Bucksport celebrates 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Bucksport community celebrated their 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade today. Many came out to celebrate together as a community with friends and family. Lefogran Sherman is the parade coordinator. He started this tradition to give the people of Bucksport something to do on...
wpde.com
Keep the Grinches out! Myrtle Beach PD tips to avoid becoming victim to seasonal stealing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the most wonderful time of the year!. The holiday season is upon us and people are traveling, shopping, and giving gifts but nothing can ruin the holidays quicker than becoming a victim of burglary. Whether you have plans to spend a few hours...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
wpde.com
28-year-old killed in Socastee crash: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
