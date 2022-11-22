Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Peoria Central Tops Spartans To Open Decatur Turkey Tourney
Peoria Central and Southeast started the Decatur Turkey tourney night two on Wednesday as they faced off. The Lions were able to just stay out in front of the Spartans as they were victorious 53-46. Peoria will play MacArthur Friday at 7:30, Southeast will face Edwardsville at 2:30 Friday.
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
newschannel20.com
The 55th annual Turkey Trot in Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Park District will host the 55th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The trot will be at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park. Turkey Trot is a one-mile fun run/walk that is a great way to get some exercise before you sit down for dinner.
newschannel20.com
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
WAND TV
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
newschannel20.com
Lincoln Library hosts pop-up library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library hosted another pop-up library on Wednesday. This time the pop-up library was on 1100 South Grand Ave East. This location could be more permanent than the others. "So, the library has really come a long way, especially after the pandemic, we're really...
newschannel20.com
Parkland Community College hosting coat drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Parkland Community College is launching a free winter coat event on campus. The event goes through December 16. Parkland employees and the community are encouraged to hang clean coats sizes toddler to adult on the racks and place clean hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in the labeled bins beneath the racks.
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
newschannel20.com
Local Red Cross helps 32 people affected by home fires in past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — American Red Cross volunteers responded to eight home fires in Addieville, Decatur, Hume, Litchfield, Salem, Springfield, Waltonville, and West Frankfort in the past week. Volunteers aided 32 individuals by supplying them with basic items, health services, and one-on-one support. If you or someone you know...
Red Cross provides assistance, shares safety tips after recent Central Illinois fires
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – American Red Cross volunteers provided assistance to 14 individuals at various Central Illinois home fires last week, and they are sharing tips to help keep your family safe over the holidays. A total of six area cities had fires, including Champaign, Danville, Gibson City, Glasford, Pekin and Washington. Red Cross volunteers […]
Decatur battles bill payment issues, asks for patience
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. The city implemented a computer software upgrade on Nov. 14. Despite successful tests of the new system beforehand, they said they are currently experiencing certain processing issues […]
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
illinois.edu
217 Today: Carle Foundation Hospital copes with children with RSV filling its hospital beds
Illinois State Police have adopted changes they say will help keep guns away from people who should not have them. The Illinois Department of Public Health has some tips to help prevent viruses like COVID, RSV and the flu from spreading this Thanksgiving holiday. The new Champaign County executive says...
newschannel20.com
Veterans Affair nurse recruiting campaign visits LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new nursing recruiting campaign called Service that Rewards. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the rewards of nursing careers within the department. Veterans Affairs Illiana Nurse Recruiters visited Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) as part of...
newschannel20.com
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
wmay.com
Teen Arrested Over Threats To Urbana High School
A 16-year-old female has been arrested in Chicago in connection with “terroristic threats” made against Urbana High School. Threats were made to the school by phone or email on at least four occasions earlier this month. Authorities believe the girl in custody was involved in a phone threat where the caller said they would shoot students at the school and also referenced pipe bombs.
Comments / 0