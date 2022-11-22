ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

channel1450.com

Peoria Central Tops Spartans To Open Decatur Turkey Tourney

Peoria Central and Southeast started the Decatur Turkey tourney night two on Wednesday as they faced off. The Lions were able to just stay out in front of the Spartans as they were victorious 53-46. Peoria will play MacArthur Friday at 7:30, Southeast will face Edwardsville at 2:30 Friday.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois

(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

The 55th annual Turkey Trot in Urbana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Park District will host the 55th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The trot will be at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park. Turkey Trot is a one-mile fun run/walk that is a great way to get some exercise before you sit down for dinner.
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Lincoln Library hosts pop-up library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library hosted another pop-up library on Wednesday. This time the pop-up library was on 1100 South Grand Ave East. This location could be more permanent than the others. "So, the library has really come a long way, especially after the pandemic, we're really...
LINCOLN, IL
newschannel20.com

Parkland Community College hosting coat drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Parkland Community College is launching a free winter coat event on campus. The event goes through December 16. Parkland employees and the community are encouraged to hang clean coats sizes toddler to adult on the racks and place clean hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in the labeled bins beneath the racks.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Local Red Cross helps 32 people affected by home fires in past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — American Red Cross volunteers responded to eight home fires in Addieville, Decatur, Hume, Litchfield, Salem, Springfield, Waltonville, and West Frankfort in the past week. Volunteers aided 32 individuals by supplying them with basic items, health services, and one-on-one support. If you or someone you know...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur battles bill payment issues, asks for patience

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. The city implemented a computer software upgrade on Nov. 14. Despite successful tests of the new system beforehand, they said they are currently experiencing certain processing issues […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night

Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
newschannel20.com

Veterans Affair nurse recruiting campaign visits LLCC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new nursing recruiting campaign called Service that Rewards. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the rewards of nursing careers within the department. Veterans Affairs Illiana Nurse Recruiters visited Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) as part of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Teen Arrested Over Threats To Urbana High School

A 16-year-old female has been arrested in Chicago in connection with “terroristic threats” made against Urbana High School. Threats were made to the school by phone or email on at least four occasions earlier this month. Authorities believe the girl in custody was involved in a phone threat where the caller said they would shoot students at the school and also referenced pipe bombs.
URBANA, IL

