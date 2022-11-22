ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY
Webster hosts annual Turkey Trot

Webster N.Y. — More than 3,000 runners and walkers participated in the 51st Webster Turkey Trot Thursday morning. The event was in partnership with Yellowjacket Racing and Fleet Feet. The Turkey Trot is the oldest race in the Rochester region and this year two distances are offered a 4.4...
WEBSTER, NY
Bright Spot: Harris Beach donates Thanksgiving meals

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Harris Beach Law Firm, which dropped off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Each box was filled with a turkey, pie and other items for Thanksgiving dinner. Bright Spots of Thanksgiving, for families in need.
ROCHESTER, NY
Bright Spot: Giving to those in need

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on those in need this Thanksgiving. Every year the Volunteers of America gives out hundreds of gift baskets to low-income families in the Rochester area- allowing them to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal. The group also hosted a Thanksgiving party at foundation...
ROCHESTER, NY
Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation

Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Calamari Sisters Holiday Extravaganza Comes to Rochester

This holiday weekend the JCC is bringing you music, mayhem, and morsels with the Calamari Sisters' Holiday Extravaganza!. The Calamari Sisters will be making their return to the Hart Theater at the Jewish Community Center in Brighton. The Brooklyn based act will feature holiday themed songs alongside entertaining culinary lessons...
ROCHESTER, NY
Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving

Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
ROCHESTER, NY
Scott's Winter Outlook

How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
ROCHESTER, NY
Air travelers notice improvements amid busy holiday travel week

Rochester, N.Y. — As travelers get ready to board flights to see their loved ones for Thanksgiving, airlines are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year. "Last year, we had about 48 departures a day," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "This year, we’re averaging about 52 during this Thanksgiving holiday, so it’s about an 8% increase in flights. So it’s going to be about 25,000 passengers departing the Rochester airport over the next six days — so, extremely busy."
ROCHESTER, NY
Temporary delays expected for O'Rorke Bridge

Rochester, N.Y. — Some travelers heading between the city and Irondequoit may need to take a detour on some days for the next few weeks. The O'Rorke Bridge, the northernmost bridge that carries vehicles over the Genesee River, will be temporarily lifted intermittently on select dates. The Monroe County...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Patients help prepare Thanksgiving meal as part of recovery from brain injuries

Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health's Golisano Restorative Neurology & Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Several patients helped prepare food for their loved ones. Patients said it helps them get back into their day-to-day lives as they recover from brain injuries. "Today we...
ROCHESTER, NY
Congregation shares stories of thankfulness at Thanksgiving time

Rochester, N.Y. — This is the season of Thanksgiving, and I am grateful I accepted the invitation of Pastor Anthony Saxton recently to experience his ministry at the Maplewood YMCA. "When we talk about good neighbors, they’re very very neighborly," Saxton said. Those who gathered there Saturday shared...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hilton earns play of week on way to NYS semifinals

You could have picked just about any play from the Hilton Cadets in their playoff game with Jamestown. Hilton rolled to the win, 49-34, and a big play in the game was a pick- 6 by junior Robert Lowry. The Cadets are on to the state semifinals, and we give...
HILTON, NY
Black Friday showers possible

Plenty of sunshine to go around on this Thanksgiving holiday in Western New York and the Finger Lakes. Very mild as well as the mercury climbed into the mid 50s in spots and upper 50s in others. Areas west of Rochester were a bit cooler as a thick snow pack will limit temperatures a bit.
ROCHESTER, NY
Healing process begins for Kirk Ashton's victims

Rochester, N.Y. — With Kirk Ashton now headed to prison, the process of healing can begin for the young people he victimized and their families. "Justice is just one step in the healing process," said Daniele Lyman-Torres, CEO of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center. "This is something that is a lifelong recovery. People are survivors and these children are survivors, and they will be living with this for the rest of their lives."
ROCHESTER, NY

