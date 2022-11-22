Read full article on original website
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma Daily
'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl
JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
How to watch OU vs. Texas Tech
NORMAN, Okla. — After a thrilling triumph on their own Senior Night, the Sooners will now look to spoil Texas Tech’s at Jones AT&T Stadium. They ride into this regular season finale on a 10-game winning streak in the series and owning a 23-6 advantage all-time between the two.
Oklahoma still in the mix for David Hicks despite Texas A&M commitment
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna share the latest on 5-star DL David Hicks.
How Matt Wells is Helping Oklahoma Ahead of Return to Texas Tech
The former Texas Tech head coach has led OU's offensive analysts this season while also serving as a sounding board for Brent Venables.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Oklahoma is a state that is best known for its stunning mountain ranges and vast prairies. It is an incredibly diverse state which is home to many fascinating animals – both large and small. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 47 species in the state. Seven of these snakes are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouth. But where do they live in the state, and how dangerous are they? Read on to learn all about cottonmouths in Oklahoma!
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners' Big Recruiting Weekend
NORMAN — A 6-5 record heading into Saturday's season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has at least one eye on the future. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam game. There's no official tally of high school and junior college ...
Tramel's ScissorTales: OU fans, get ready for Lincoln Riley in the College Football Playoff
Lincoln Riley coached in seven Bedlam football games. You know the scores well. A sampling: 62-52, 48-47, 58-23, 37-33. Saturday night, when on Owen Field the Bedlam Series score returned...
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal
Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
After Rough Shooting Night, Oklahoma's Tanner Groves Isn't Hurting for Confidence
NORMAN — Tanner Groves’ last time on the court was, he said, the “worst-best-game ever I ever had.” Oklahoma’s senior forward almost flirted with a triple double, but also shot 0-for-10 from 3-point range. This week, as the Sooners embark on three games at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, ...
Did Patriots get robbed of a touchdown on Hunter Henry ‘incompletion’?
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry appeared to make a touchdown catch on Thanksgiving, but the call was overturned after replay review. Hunter Henry did not control the ball all the way to the ground, or at least that’s what the officials said. However, it proved to be another case of football fans having very little understanding as to what a catch actually is.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 24 Purdue Basketball vs. West Virginia in Real Time
No. 24 Purdue basketball (3-0) is on the road for a matchup with West Virginia (4-0) in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
