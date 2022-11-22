ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Study: Louisiana seat belt use lowest in nation

By Marlo Lacen
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is reminding motorists to buckle up just in time for holiday road travel to begin.

The LHSC shared some interesting statistics about Louisiana drivers in a video posted to the commission’s Facebook page .

According to the video, the 2022 Louisiana Seat Belt Observation Study revealed that while 86.1% of Louisiana residents report strap themselves in – the national average is 90.4%.

Of the 13.9% that admitted to not wearing a seatbelt regularly, most are men. Drivers of pickup trucks are less likely to buckle up.

Drivers in Shreveport, Monroe, and the New Orleans areas buckle up more frequently than their neighbors in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, and Lafayette.

Women are more likely than men to wear seatbelts. The report stated that 82% of men wear seat belts while 91% of women do.

