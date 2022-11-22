Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
IOWA GIRLS BASKETBALL: K-P freshman Doeschot pours in 37 pts in season opener
LE MARS, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson freshman Sydney Doeschot exploded for 37 points in her first varsity game Monday night as the Panthers opened the regular season with a 68-47 non-conference victory over Gehlen Catholic. Doeschot was 16-25 from the field, or 64%, including 4-6 from three-point range, or 66.7%, She...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem prevails over Soda Springs
SUGAR CITY - Defense, defense, defense. The Sugar-Salem Diggers and the Soda Springs Cardinals were looking to find ways to prevent scoring on either side. However, it was the Diggers who made points along with defending when it mattered most on Tuesday to beat the Cardinals 43-39. Kennedy Gillette led all scorers with 17 points. Emily Miller added seven points coming off the bench, along with Meg Fillmore and Ashlyn Harris both scoring six points for Sugar-Salem. For the Cardinals, Jinettie Garbett scored 11 points, Abby Goby Goodin scored seven points and Taylor Billman scored six points, which both were 3-pointers.
Yardbarker
Providence snaps 2-game skid in outlasting pesky Merrimack
Ed Croswell scored 17 points to lead four double-figure scorers as Providence pulled past visiting Merrimack 71-57 on Wednesday night in Rhode Island's capital city. Croswell was 7-for-10 from the field and scored 10 first-half points to help the Friars (4-2) curb their first two-game losing skid since February 2021.
Girls basketball: McFarland powers past Jefferson 83-33
JEFFERSON—Junior Teagan Mallegni notched a game-best 25 points, leading McFarland past host Jefferson 83-33 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Tuesday. Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (0-2 overall and in conference), who trailed 44-12 at halftime and did not convert a 3-point shot, with 18 points. “It was a repeat of the last game,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “We struggled a lot from...
