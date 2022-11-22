ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest residents file a lawsuit to stop concrete mixing plant construction in neighborhood

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago

Lake Forest residents concerned about a concrete batch plant under construction near their neighborhood say they have had enough.

Neighbors in the eastern Louisville suburb and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, a nearby church, have filed a lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court against SI Ready Mix, the concrete company, and the Louisville Metro Planning Commission to overturn a ruling that had allowed construction to begin near the neighborhood along Aiken Road.

The lawsuit, which represents one side of a case, argues neighbors were not given advance notice of a meeting on March 2, 2022, in which the project was approved by the city's Development Review Committee, and Lake Forest residents were instead alerted to the ruling on March 23. The suit claims the process violated the city's land development code and that neighbors were incorrectly told by Louisville officials that the deadline for appealing the decision to start construction had already passed.

"There was no notice given and one of the reasons why that was handled in a bad way was because they allowed for the person who wanted something from the Planning Commission to give notice to the people it would affect," Donald Cox, an attorney representing the neighbors, said in an interview. "That has to change. We should have been notified."

City roads: Here's how much Louisville parking rates will be in 2023

Caitlin Bowling, a Louisville Metro spokesperson who spoke on behalf of the Planning Commission, said in an email that the city does not comment on pending litigation, including the Lake Forest lawsuit.

John Talbott, an attorney who represented SI Ready Mix during the approval process, said the Planning Commission had been "exceedingly thorough in approving the project" and that Lake Forest residents had been given an opportunity to voice their opinions.

"We believe that the approval by the Planning Commission was appropriate under the law, and we look forward to defending it before the Court," Talbott said Tuesday in an email.

Construction has steadily crept along on the development site at 13905 Aiken Road, near Middletown and Anchorage, since August.

The site sits next to Lake Forest, an upscale Louisville suburb with nearly 2,000 homes, several of which connect to the property. More than a dozen residents spoke out at a Planning Commission meeting about the project earlier this month, raising concerns about emissions, a potential influx in traffic (including large trucks) along two-lane Aiken Road and the industrial site's proximity to a residential neighborhood.

"Who wants a dirty, dusty, dangerous concrete plant in your backyard?" Cox said. "They ought to build one of these where it isn't jam-packed with houses."

For subscribers: Medical marijuana: How Gov. Andy Beshear's order could impact the GOP, Kentucky politics

The fight has lasted months , Cox said, and while tweaks to the development in an attempt to ease neighbors' concerns were approved by the Planning Commission earlier in November, the tension has led to litigation.

In their lawsuit, the Lake Forest neighbors and legal representation are demanding an injunction to stop all construction, since they say they were not given proper notice ahead of time. The site's location and the potential dangers of concrete trucks moving along a "narrow highway" like Aiken Road were cited by Cox as causes of concern.

"I think it's important that people stand up for their rights," Cox said. "I want developers held to their word, and these people don't understand that."

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Lake Forest residents file a lawsuit to stop concrete mixing plant construction in neighborhood

