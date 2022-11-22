Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bpdnews.com
City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Thursday, November 24 - Monday, November 28, 2022
Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Ayden Jordan
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Ayden Jordan, 12, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Ayden is 12 years old, 5’3”, 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston
At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism, Assault and Battery in Dorchester
Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the above-pictured individual in relation to a recent incident that occurred at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue. At about 6:00 PM on Sunday November 20, 2022, the unidentified female suspect became irate, flipping over tables and causing damage to the lower half of the glass front door. The suspect also bit an adult male employee on his arm when he attempted to prevent the suspect from entering the kitchen area. The suspect fled the area on foot prior to the officer’s arrival.
