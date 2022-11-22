ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Teen arrested in Warwick HS bomb threat investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with a count of threats to bomb and another count of using profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, or by other means in connection to an October bomb threat at Warwick High School, the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of shooting victim

WAVY's Craig Loper spoke to the sister of a shooting victim. The victim called family around 10:18 p.m. and said he'd been shot. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of …. WAVY's Craig Loper spoke to the sister of a shooting victim. The victim called family around...
5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
Police: Multiple fatalities, injuries reported in shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

Chesapeake PD says multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported and police are going through the building. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U2uFvs. Police: Multiple fatalities, injuries reported in …. Chesapeake PD says multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported and police are going through the building. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U2uFvs. Witness: Suspect was...
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says

Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
