Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Related
Peers offer help for responding officers of Chesapeake Walmart shooting
For the people doing this forensic work, the detectives, and all the first responders, the trauma and stress can take a toll on their mental health. Luckily, there is help available.
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case pleads guilty
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has pleaded guilty.
WAVY News 10
Teen arrested in Warwick HS bomb threat investigation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with a count of threats to bomb and another count of using profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, or by other means in connection to an October bomb threat at Warwick High School, the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Police ID victims, suspect; manifesto found
10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that took the lives of six people plus the gunman Tuesday evening.
Memorial grows for Walmart mass shooting victims, expert offers healing advice
For many visitors to the memorial, it’s a surreal scene as the store is taped off and occupied by dozens of members of law enforcement. Police say the investigation will likely take days.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart gunman identified, former colleague says he ‘never saw this coming’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators say their main focus right now is learning as much as they can about the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect, including a possible motive. WAVY spent the day on Wednesday trying to reach out to people who knew the suspect, 31-year-old Andre Bing of...
Reports of armed suspect at Chesapeake Target are false, police say
Chesapeake police say rumors of an armed suspect at a local Target Wednesday morning are untrue.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in pair of Virginia Beach shootings
Virginia Beach Police is investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday evening within about three miles of each other.
Witness: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting was planned; suspect was laughing
A witness at the deadly mass shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday evening claims the suspect was a manager and the shooting was planned.
National, state, and local officials express heartbreak following deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
State and local officials expressed their heartbreak following a mass shooting that took the lives of 6 people at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. The suspect is also dead.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of shooting victim
WAVY's Craig Loper spoke to the sister of a shooting victim. The victim called family around 10:18 p.m. and said he'd been shot. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of …. WAVY's Craig Loper spoke to the sister of a shooting victim. The victim called family around...
Same suspect tied to 2 Virginia Beach 7-Eleven robberies
Police say the robberies occurred back-to-back, at 7-Elevens on Lynnhaven Road and Laskin Road.
James City County announces interim police chief following Chief Peterson’s retirement
James City County Police Chief Eric Peterson is retiring after 28 years of public service.
WAVY News 10
5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
WAVY News 10
Police: Multiple fatalities, injuries reported in shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
Chesapeake PD says multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported and police are going through the building. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U2uFvs. Police: Multiple fatalities, injuries reported in …. Chesapeake PD says multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported and police are going through the building. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U2uFvs. Witness: Suspect was...
WAVY News 10
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
“I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake Mass shooting survivor’s mom grateful her son is alive
Jalon Jones is 24 years old and is an employee at Walmart in Chesapeake. Shupe says Jones has worked at the store for a year.
‘I will never go back in that store again.’ Walmart shooting survivor details break room horror
On Tuesday night, employees had gathered for a routine meeting at the Walmart store on N. Battlefield Blvd. when an accused gunman, later identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, opened fire.
WAVY News 10
State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
Comments / 0