Department has served more than 17,800 families recovering from Hurricane Ian. Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris today highlighted the state’s commitment to the families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Throughout the recovery and response efforts to the storm, the Department has worked to provide early and replacement benefits to families, establish a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) program in record time, create a Family Support Line and consolidated First Responder Support Line, and deploy counseling services to impacted communities through the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and door to door in neighborhoods.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO