Read full article on original website
Related
Borscht Belt comedian Freddie Roman dies at age 85
Comedian Freddie Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died. He was 85.
rockmediaonline.org
R.B.F.: The Enemy of a Social Life
How appearances affect societal judgments… and how snap judgments can be avoided. As a society, looks are important. There is no other way to say it. We make split-second judgments about others entirely based on our first impressions of them. This is a problem. There is no way to...
Comments / 0