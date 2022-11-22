Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentraloregon.com
The Holidays Are Back At Old Mill
The holidays are back in a big way in the Old Mill District. From family a run/walk on Thanksgiving, to visits with Santa, and a community menorah lighting. “It’s our favorite time of year to bring the community together to celebrate,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “Whether you’re eight or 80, there’s an event you’ll enjoy.”
mycentraloregon.com
Six Projects Awarded Green Building Awards
The Oregon-based nonprofit Earth Advantage has awarded six Central Oregon projects and builders with green building awards –including Mike O’Neil, founder of Solaire Homes, who earned a lifetime achievement award for green building. Solaire was one of the first builders in the region to secure green building certifications from Earth Advantage –including LEED certifications and Zero Energy Scores –for homes they built.“Under O’Neil’s leadership, Solaire has been leading residential sustainable building efforts in Central Oregon,” said RebeccaHeilig of Earth Advantage, a nonprofit that certifies green buildings.
mycentraloregon.com
Red Cross Helps Residents Of House Fire
Bend Fire Department was called to a house fire at 3:30 Tuesday morning after a neighbor reported a shed on fire on Stacy Ln. Bend PD arrived on scene first and found the shed fully involved and spreading to the house and trees. Officers knocked on the door and alerted the occupants who were then able to escape unharmed with both of their dogs. The fire had spread to the garage when fire crews arrived. A quick stop of the fire kept it from spreading to the interior of them home. Damages are estimated at $70,000 to the house, the contents and two cars parked in the driveway, one of which is a complete loss.
Comments / 0