ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada

Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
The Guardian

Nun who wowed The Voice of Italy becomes waitress in Spain

A nun who became a singing sensation after winning Italy’s version of The Voice has stunned TV viewers again after announcing that she has kicked the habit and is now a waitress in Spain. Sister Cristina Scuccia, from Sicily, shocked judges, including the late Raffaella Carrà, during her blind...
The Associated Press

Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met Friday with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. “Portugal is a brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe,”...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
The Guardian

Canada get everything except the points against Belgium in World Cup return

Les Rouges are still hunting their first ever World Cup goal, yet one can’t help but marvel at how far they’ve come. The opportunities came one after another. From distance and from close range. From corners, free kicks and open play. The fearless upstarts from Canada who have spent the past couple of years upending North American’s football long-standing order had arrived on the global stage and were taking it to the world’s No 2 team.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Portugal, Brazil look like contenders in tournament debuts

While Uruguay failed to live up to its pre-tournament hype in its 2022 World Cup debut, Brazil and Portugal looked as convincing as any team that's played so far. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today and what to watch tomorrow. Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon,...
The Associated Press

Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I could never have imagined it,” said Gavi, who was named the game’s most valuable player. “I know I’m the youngest in the team and I respect everyone, but on the field it’s different and I bring out my best.” Pelé scored two goals in the 1958 final, when Brazil won its first World Cup by beating Sweden 5-2.
The Independent

Brazil vs Serbia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia as clear favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar.Neymar is the stand-out name as Tite calls on a number of dangerous attacking options.While Serbia will have their eyes on a place in the last 16, with Cameroon and Switzerland also in contention.With Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia, and Germany beaten by Japan, the Selecao will be especially confident this is their time.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail...
Reuters

Ericsson to invest in 6G network research in Britain

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) will invest millions of pounds in 6G mobile research in Britain, it said on Tuesday, working with universities on hardware security, AI and cognitive networks and quantum computing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy