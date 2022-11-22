Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
John Herdman Says Canada's Next Mission Is To "F" Croatia After Proud But Pointless Battle With Belgium
Herdman was disappointed but still bullish after Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium.
Sporting News
'Canada were better' – Return to World Cup after 36 years begins with pride, defiance and heartbreak vs Belgium
They were happy to be there. Of course they were happy to be there. It’s the World Cup, the greatest sporting event on the planet. For Canada to be a part of this celebration was, in itself, a wondrous thing. When this particular phrase is employed in the context...
Germany's nightmare returns as Japan outperform them on and off the pitch
Japan's fans will be almost as shattered as their players following a stunning afternoon at the World Cup 2022
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
World Cup 2022's Stadium 974 is "wobbling" as Mexico take on Poland
World Cup 2022 venue Stadium 974 is built from shipping containers – and one BBC commentator has claimed the ground is literally rocking
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. [ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock...
Soccer-Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss 1-0 victory over Cameroon
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland edged Cameroon 1-0 courtesy of a goal against the run of play by apologetic Breel Embolo versus the country of his birth for an opening win in World Cup Group G at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.
Sporting News
World Cup Group E table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup includes a string of old rivalries being renewed, and Group E involves one of the most eye-catching as it throws up a reunion between Spain and Germany. The European powerhouses have met in three major tournaments in the last 30 years — the 1994 World...
Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
Nun who wowed The Voice of Italy becomes waitress in Spain
A nun who became a singing sensation after winning Italy’s version of The Voice has stunned TV viewers again after announcing that she has kicked the habit and is now a waitress in Spain. Sister Cristina Scuccia, from Sicily, shocked judges, including the late Raffaella Carrà, during her blind...
Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met Friday with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. “Portugal is a brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe,”...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
Canada get everything except the points against Belgium in World Cup return
Les Rouges are still hunting their first ever World Cup goal, yet one can’t help but marvel at how far they’ve come. The opportunities came one after another. From distance and from close range. From corners, free kicks and open play. The fearless upstarts from Canada who have spent the past couple of years upending North American’s football long-standing order had arrived on the global stage and were taking it to the world’s No 2 team.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Portugal, Brazil look like contenders in tournament debuts
While Uruguay failed to live up to its pre-tournament hype in its 2022 World Cup debut, Brazil and Portugal looked as convincing as any team that's played so far. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today and what to watch tomorrow. Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon,...
Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I could never have imagined it,” said Gavi, who was named the game’s most valuable player. “I know I’m the youngest in the team and I respect everyone, but on the field it’s different and I bring out my best.” Pelé scored two goals in the 1958 final, when Brazil won its first World Cup by beating Sweden 5-2.
Brazil vs Serbia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia as clear favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar.Neymar is the stand-out name as Tite calls on a number of dangerous attacking options.While Serbia will have their eyes on a place in the last 16, with Cameroon and Switzerland also in contention.With Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia, and Germany beaten by Japan, the Selecao will be especially confident this is their time.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail...
Ericsson to invest in 6G network research in Britain
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) will invest millions of pounds in 6G mobile research in Britain, it said on Tuesday, working with universities on hardware security, AI and cognitive networks and quantum computing.
How many times have Germany started a World Cup with a loss?
Looking into Germany's record in their opening games of World Cup tournaments.
Comments / 0