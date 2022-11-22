Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Charles A. McNabb 54 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer Charles McNabb who was killed in the line of duty 54-years-ago. On Saturday, November 23, 1968, Officer McNabb was shot and killed in the area of 1202 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston. McNabb,...
City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Thursday, November 24 - Monday, November 28, 2022
Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Ayden Jordan
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Ayden Jordan, 12, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Ayden is 12 years old, 5’3”, 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark...
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston
At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Assault and Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injuries in Theater District
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a recent assault and battery in the Theater District. At about 1:48 AM on Saturday November 5, 2022, officers responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 279 Tremont Street. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of serious injuries which necessitated emergency brain surgery.
