Comments / 60

Patriot 1
2d ago

Beauty is only skin-deep, but ugly goes to the bone, Camilla. You're no true Queen. You're a fill-in. You're called queen CONSORT, a HUUUUUGE difference from the Real Queen. And only got there by having someone taken out and waited out the other one. Disgraceful!

Vickie Reimer
2d ago

Carmella is no queen - she was discussing as well as Charles - the way they treated Diana! Now there was classy and beautiful!

One Sunny Day
2d ago

I saw the title & RAN to get my replica Lover's Knot tiara, fruit juice 'wine' goat cheese & wafer crackers. Curled up on the couch. PLEEEEASE don't disappoint me in these comments sections 🙏🙏🙏🤣🤣

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?

The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla are gearing up for their first tiara moment in three years — here's which headpieces they might reach for Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a glittering decision to make! The royals are likely preparing for a tiara moment as King Charles III's first state visit as the monarch is set for next week. The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, are slated to visit the U.K., where a state banquet at Buckingham Palace will...
Queen Elizabeth's biographer Andrew Morton says the late monarch would have never let people kiss her like King Charles does

Royal biographer Andrew Morton says one key difference between Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III was their interactions with the public. Morton's latest book, "The Queen: Her Life," was published by Grand Central Press on Tuesday. Morton is a well-known royal expert, having previously worked with Princess Diana on her biography, "Diana: Her True Story," which was published in 1992 and revised in 1997 after her death.
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time

Kate Middleton's latest accessory reflects her new royal rank. On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales, 40, accompanied her husband Prince William in welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the first meeting of his state visit to the U.K. The royal couple was the first to greet the world leader at London's Corinthia Hotel in their roles as next-in-line to the throne.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
