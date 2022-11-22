ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
MIAMI, FL
Still Unsolved

A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

DJ Khaled’s shoe closet available to rent on Airbnb

MIAMI — Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer an opportunity for his fans to spend a night surrounded by his renowned sneaker closet. DJ Khaled teamed up with Airbnb to offer two one-night stays on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests only. Guests will be charged $11 a night, in a nod to DJ Khaled’s shoe size. Guests will also receive an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled and a private shopping session at a Miami sneaker store.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

CBP agent killed in Puerto Rico returns to heroes salute in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The remains of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed in Puerto Rico arrived in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to a water cannon salute and full honors on the tarmac at Miami International Airport. The FBI identified the agent as Michel Maceda, a seven...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami

There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: A recent series of unsolved attempted abductions leaves families on edge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Freddie Trillo, a retired Miami-Dade police defensive tactics instructor and owner of Trillo Jujitsu Academy, is demonstrating two self-defense tactics you can use when somebody is attacking you from behind. Trillo, who also served as a SWAT operator and professor brought Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy