WSVN-TV
17-year-old girl’s wish to visit Zoo Miami granted by Make-a-Wish South Florida
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dream came true for at 17-year-old girl at a South Florida zoo. “I think my favorite was the snake. I love snakes,” Hallie Blair said. Blair got to hold Prince the python after Make-a-Wish South Florida granted her wish to get up close...
communitynewspapers.com
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop
Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
DJ Khaled’s shoe closet available to rent on Airbnb
MIAMI — Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb to offer an opportunity for his fans to spend a night surrounded by his renowned sneaker closet. DJ Khaled teamed up with Airbnb to offer two one-night stays on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests only. Guests will be charged $11 a night, in a nod to DJ Khaled’s shoe size. Guests will also receive an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled and a private shopping session at a Miami sneaker store.
Click10.com
CBP agent killed in Puerto Rico returns to heroes salute in South Florida
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The remains of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed in Puerto Rico arrived in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to a water cannon salute and full honors on the tarmac at Miami International Airport. The FBI identified the agent as Michel Maceda, a seven...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami
There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
Click10.com
Police: Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym, placed deposit for AK-47
MIAMI – Police arrested a former professional boxer Tuesday after they say he threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Miami gym, then placed a deposit for an AK-47 at an Opa-locka pawn shop. Azea Augustama, 39, known as the “Haitian Hitman,” competed for Haiti at the 2008...
Click10.com
Chinese fugitive in marijuana farm murders begs to stay in Miami over fear of ‘mafiosos’
MIAMI – After he was arrested in Miami Beach for murders in Oklahoma, a Chinese man told a judge in Miami-Dade County court that he feared the members of an organized crime organization. Chen Wu, also known as Wu Chen, communicated with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ at pot farm; suspect found in Florida
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday.
Pummarola Pizzeria Napoletana to Open in Fort Lauderdale
It’s the sixth U.S. location for the family owned pizza chain
Kyhala Ngodu, a Central Florida commit, will lead Dillard
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Coach Craig Prather has three very straightforward commandments for the girls on his Dillard High School basketball team in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. "Be hungry. Be humble. Be honest,'' Prather said. If Prather ever needs to reinforce that message, maybe he should write those ...
Click10.com
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana
MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
Miami New Times
Native Advocates Say They're Sick of UM Students Playing Indian Dress-Up
The University of Miami's Iron Arrow Honor Society — a group traditionally made up of non-Native students who dress up in tribal clothing and perform Indigenous ceremonies — is facing renewed backlash with a petition calling for it to be discarded in the dustbin of history. The petition,...
Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
Click10.com
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
Click10.com
WATCH: A recent series of unsolved attempted abductions leaves families on edge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Freddie Trillo, a retired Miami-Dade police defensive tactics instructor and owner of Trillo Jujitsu Academy, is demonstrating two self-defense tactics you can use when somebody is attacking you from behind. Trillo, who also served as a SWAT operator and professor brought Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez...
