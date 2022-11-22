Read full article on original website
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
WTOP
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.
Vaccines, food, more part of Safeway Feast of Sharing in DC
Safeway and Events DC have returned in-person for the 2022 Safeway feast of sharing in D.C.
bethesdamagazine.com
Sports betting goes live in Maryland, including online services in Montgomery County
Sports betting goes live in Maryland, including online services in Montgomery County. Sports betting is now live statewide, including in Montgomery County. There is currently mobile betting locally. Those that travel from out-of-state can place wagers, and there are brick and mortar locations throughout Maryland. [Washington Post]. UpCounty Hub gives...
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/23-11/27: Georgetown GLOW, CityCenter Tree Lighting, and a Holiday Parade
While you are spending time with loved ones this holiday weekend you can see colorful light-art indoors and out at a couple of new displays, or you can listen to music and load up on warm drinks at a whimsical tree-lighting ceremony. Best Things to Do This Weekend. CityCenterDC Holiday...
alxnow.com
D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley
Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Eat This Now: Kabobs at Maman Joon Kitchen
Stop by Maman Joon Kitchen in McLean and you’ll find co-owners Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai schmoozing with customers while packaging up fragrant kabobs and other Persian specialties such as ghormeh sabzi (tenderloin tips in herb stew), fesenjan (chicken and walnuts in pomegranate sauce) and gheymeh bademjan (eggplant stew).
WUSA
Protect DC gives friends, family opportunity to report someone who may become violent
WASHINGTON — On the heels of the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado, back here at home, the District has a new program to help people on the brink of a violent outburst. Christopher Rodriguez is the Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). He says the program is more than a police response.
Boy shot in Northeast DC Thanksgiving afternoon
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon. Commander Tasha Bryant with MPD said the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Police received a report that there had been an number of gun shots […]
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
PhillyBite
Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC
Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
WJLA
Safeway Feast of Sharing returns to DC to give away thousands of Thanksgiving meals
WASHINGTON (7News) — Safeway Feast of Sharing is returning to Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Safeway, Events DC and community partners will hold the event in person for the first time since 2019. 7News will be in attendance. Each year the organization gives a Thanksgiving meal to thousands of D.C....
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
dcnewsnow.com
4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center
Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
Commanders Host 20th Harvest Feast at FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation hosted its 20th annual Harvest Feast on Tuesday at the Legends Plaza at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The post Commanders Host 20th Harvest Feast at FedEx Field appeared first on The Washington Informer.
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Washington DC
Spending time in the nations capital is always a good time, especially around the holiday season. During the holidays, DC gets in quite a party mood, and New Year’s Eve is the pinnacle. If you’re trying to decided where to party on New Year’s in Washington DC, then what...
The U.S. Botanic Garden holiday display opens to the public on Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON — From the thoughtfulness put into the theme, to the execution of thousands of native plants and festive evergreens. It’s not only a gorgeous display to see, it’s also educational and fun for the entire family. “My son is two, almost three, and he’s a huge...
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
