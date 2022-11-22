ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Sports betting goes live in Maryland, including online services in Montgomery County

Sports betting goes live in Maryland, including online services in Montgomery County. Sports betting is now live statewide, including in Montgomery County. There is currently mobile betting locally. Those that travel from out-of-state can place wagers, and there are brick and mortar locations throughout Maryland. [Washington Post]. UpCounty Hub gives...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley

Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Eat This Now: Kabobs at Maman Joon Kitchen

Stop by Maman Joon Kitchen in McLean and you’ll find co-owners Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai schmoozing with customers while packaging up fragrant kabobs and other Persian specialties such as ghormeh sabzi (tenderloin tips in herb stew), fesenjan (chicken and walnuts in pomegranate sauce) and gheymeh bademjan (eggplant stew).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northeast DC Thanksgiving afternoon

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon. Commander Tasha Bryant with MPD said the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Police received a report that there had been an number of gun shots […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat

WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC

Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center

Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Washington DC

Spending time in the nations capital is always a good time, especially around the holiday season. During the holidays, DC gets in quite a party mood, and New Year’s Eve is the pinnacle. If you’re trying to decided where to party on New Year’s in Washington DC, then what...
WASHINGTON, DC
severnaparkvoice.com

Holiday Events Worth the Drive

There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC

