Read full article on original website
Related
tewksburycarnation.org
Lowell, Tewksbury Residents Receive Anonymous Letter Regarding Dispensary
Residents near the Lowell/Tewksbury line are finding the below letter in their mailboxes, with no indication of who sent it — no return address, and in at least two cases the stamp was not inked by the Post Office. The proposal being discussed, Full Harvest Moonz, is a women-owned...
Dorchester Reporter
State of athletics at BPS draws City Council scrutiny
Under questioning from city councillors, Boston Public Schools officials who oversee athletics programs say they’ve seen improvement in areas they superintend but acknowledge there is more to do. Councillors Erin Murphy, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Liz Breadon, noting that Massachusetts overall spends an average of $161 per pupil on athletic...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
WBUR
Candidates seeking recounts in 2 state rep. races
Candidates in two Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for districtwide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury to Hold Annual Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting
The Town of Tewksbury is pleased to announce that it will host the Annual Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Common, 1009 Main St. Join us for this fun, FREE event. It will be a festive night to include:. >...
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
WMUR.com
Former Manchester Mayor Wieczorek dies
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Longtime Manchester Mayor Ray Wieczorek died Wednesday at the age of 93. Wieczorek's life was filled with service. From the Korean War to the corner office in Manchester to the executive council chambers in Concord, he played a significant role in the public life of his country, state and city.
thelocalne.ws
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told
IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
thelocalne.ws
Five Corners to become … Four Corners?
IPSWICH — Some people are still upset that Quint’s Corner became known as Five Corners. How are they going to react when it becomes Four Corners?. The select board was presented with a proposal on Monday to reconfigure the notorious downtown intersection of South Main, Market, Central, and North Main streets.
boothbayregister.com
Claire Rittershaus to wed Benjamin Waters
Charles and Elaine Fossett Rittershaus of Malden, Massachusetts and Sprucewold, Boothbay Harbor, announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Alice Edna Rittershaus to Benjamin Thomas Waters, son of James and Benedetta Antonellis Waters of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Ms. Rittershaus is a third generation graduate of Malden High School and attended the...
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
Boston Globe
Here are the best townie bars in Boston and beyond
Readers recommended more than 60 bars, calling their favorite a "local treasure." Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and you’ve probably been working hard to make this holiday a memorable one. Planning a celebration can be stressful, though, and perhaps the only thing you really want to do is find a good place to unwind and take a breather.
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students
FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
Boston Globe
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn’t settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
natickreport.com
Next up for South Natick dam
With the town’s decision made earlier this month to remove the spillway at the Charles River dam, Natick is now quickly taking next steps. During the Natick Conservation Commission‘s Nov. 17 meeting (just before the 20-minute mark of the Natick Pegasus recording), town planner/conservation agent Claire Rundelli shared an update while repeating the town mantra of this being “just the start of a very long process”—no intentional breaching of the spillway for at least 5 years.
Comments / 4