ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Dorchester Reporter

State of athletics at BPS draws City Council scrutiny

Under questioning from city councillors, Boston Public Schools officials who oversee athletics programs say they’ve seen improvement in areas they superintend but acknowledge there is more to do. Councillors Erin Murphy, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Liz Breadon, noting that Massachusetts overall spends an average of $161 per pupil on athletic...
BOSTON, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WBUR

Candidates seeking recounts in 2 state rep. races

Candidates in two Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for districtwide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
tewksburycarnation.org

Tewksbury to Hold Annual Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting

The Town of Tewksbury is pleased to announce that it will host the Annual Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Common, 1009 Main St. Join us for this fun, FREE event. It will be a festive night to include:. >...
TEWKSBURY, MA
back2stonewall.com

THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WMUR.com

Former Manchester Mayor Wieczorek dies

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Longtime Manchester Mayor Ray Wieczorek died Wednesday at the age of 93. Wieczorek's life was filled with service. From the Korean War to the corner office in Manchester to the executive council chambers in Concord, he played a significant role in the public life of his country, state and city.
MANCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told

IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Five Corners to become … Four Corners?

IPSWICH — Some people are still upset that Quint’s Corner became known as Five Corners. How are they going to react when it becomes Four Corners?. The select board was presented with a proposal on Monday to reconfigure the notorious downtown intersection of South Main, Market, Central, and North Main streets.
IPSWICH, MA
boothbayregister.com

Claire Rittershaus to wed Benjamin Waters

Charles and Elaine Fossett Rittershaus of Malden, Massachusetts and Sprucewold, Boothbay Harbor, announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Alice Edna Rittershaus to Benjamin Thomas Waters, son of James and Benedetta Antonellis Waters of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Ms. Rittershaus is a third generation graduate of Malden High School and attended the...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Boston Globe

Here are the best townie bars in Boston and beyond

Readers recommended more than 60 bars, calling their favorite a "local treasure." Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and you’ve probably been working hard to make this holiday a memorable one. Planning a celebration can be stressful, though, and perhaps the only thing you really want to do is find a good place to unwind and take a breather.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Dorm rooms for Thanksgiving: the plight of homeless college students

FRAMINGHAM -- For Amber Pierre and Gwendoline Ghosso, dorm life takes on a new meaning. Both young women live at Framingham State University during the school year and all year round.That is because Pierre and Ghosso are ambitious, hardworking, and homeless."I'm a first-generation college has just always been a thing that I wanted to do just because of the fact that I wanted better for myself and my family," Ghosso said.Their paths to homelessness are similar. Both young women say they grew up in one-parent immigrant homes. Pierre left her home after disagreements with her mother, an immigrant from Haiti."The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston Globe

GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn’t settled yet

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but...
MANCHESTER, NH
natickreport.com

Next up for South Natick dam

With the town’s decision made earlier this month to remove the spillway at the Charles River dam, Natick is now quickly taking next steps. During the Natick Conservation Commission‘s Nov. 17 meeting (just before the 20-minute mark of the Natick Pegasus recording), town planner/conservation agent Claire Rundelli shared an update while repeating the town mantra of this being “just the start of a very long process”—no intentional breaching of the spillway for at least 5 years.
NATICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy