Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Connection with Vehicle Burglaries in Vinton, Authorities Asking for Surveillance Footage from the Public. Vinton, Louisiana – The Vinton Police Department reported on November 20, 2022, that police arrested a juvenile on charges related to recent vehicle burglaries in the area. Officers were alerted of a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East Street at 6 a.m. Officers discovered the adolescent and took them into custody after searching the area. Later, the juvenile was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center. The arresting policemen are Officer Patrick and Detective Trahan.

VINTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO