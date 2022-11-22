ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Longview intersection upgrade to be paid for using grant funds

Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need. Pastor Jeremiah Dollgener walks with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti along the growing line of cars looking to get food. Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue. Updated: 5 hours ago. KTRE’s Avery...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bullard VFD, Christus EMS receive new life-saving medical devices

There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

East Texas law firm gives away 400 turkeys in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For the third year in a row, the law firm of Goudarzi and Young gave back to their community by handing out turkeys to East Texans free of charge. Cars lined up early this morning to get a bird. Brent Goudarzi said today was a special homecoming since he grew up in Gilmer and is now giving back to his community.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Bank releases funds back...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years

Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider’s work truck. The family of Zechariah Sutton reports the boy has been found safe. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the Festival of Trees put on by the Museum of East Texas. This is an annual event for the museum. There are 64 trees sponsored by different businesses and families in the area. All the money raised goes to art scholarships.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy