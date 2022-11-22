ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty BPD officer arraigned on misdemeanor, left handgun inside rental car

By Imani Clement
 2 days ago
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that an off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the defendant, 27-year-old Dequinn Saunders, allegedly left his legally owned and loaded handgun under the front passenger seat of a rental car.

Saunders returned the vehicle to the rental agency on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda before retrieving the handgun.

Saunders will return to court on Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

If convicted of the charge, Saunders will face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

