numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (knee) fully practices for Baltimore on Thursday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was a full participant in practice Thursday afternoon. After getting in a limited session Wednesday, Edwards followed that up with a full one on Thanksgiving. It's certainly a good sign that he'll be able to play come Sunday against Jacksonville. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Kyle Allen expected to start for Texans in Week 12, Davis Mills moving to the bench
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) absent for Chargers' Wednesday session
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' missed practice is not a good sign after he was only able to log four receiving snaps in Week 11. Expect Josh Palmer to play an increased role versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers if Williams is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Week 12 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can Washington Come Through Against the Falcons' Defense?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Will the Cowboys' Offense Keep Rolling Against the Giants on Thanksgiving?
The midday staple on Thanksgiving once again belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who are 7-3 on the season and rank third in numberFire's power ratings for the season. They'll host division rivals this time around. The New York Giants come to town with an identical 7-3 record. However, they're ranked 15th in the power rankings, according to numberFire.
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Can the Lions Score a Massive Upset on Thanksgiving to Keep Their Win Streak Alive?
Buffalo Bills (-9.5) at Detroit Lions. I didn't expect this, but Buffalo is the contrarian side in this spot. They're receiving only 40% of bets and 43% of the money in this spot. The Bills -- fresh off two losses and failing to cover last week against Cleveland in this...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
numberfire.com
Giants' Richie James (knee) active for Week 12 clash with Cowboys
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is active for Week 12's game against the Dallas Cowboys. James has been upgraded from questionable to active and will play against Dallas on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against the Cowboys. numberFire's models project James for 2.9...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Should You Back the Vikings to Rebound Versus the Patriots?
Thanksgiving Day football often brings a unique slate of games. With the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys perennially hosting matchups, it largely depends on their skill level if we will be treated to a Thanksgiving feast or famine. Our nightcap for this season's Thanksgiving slate features the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Chase logged another limited practice on Thursday as he nears a return from a multi-week absence with a hip injury. His status for Sunday remains uncertain. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Josh Reynolds (back) active for Week 12's game versus Bills
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is available for Week 12's contest against the Buffalo Bills. After a three game absence with a back ailment, Reynolds will make his return on Thanksgiving. In a matchup versus a Buffalo defense allowing 28.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Reynolds to record 1.6 receptions for 19.1 yards on 2.7 targets.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDermott is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against Los Angeles. McDermott's Friday...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play on Friday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against the Lakers.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis continues to deal with a back injury and is listed as probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) is also probable.
numberfire.com
49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) limited on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the New Orleans Saints. Samuel continues to deal with a hamstring injury that has bothered him for multiple weeks this season. Limited practices keep him on track to play against the Saints, but his final practice report on Friday should be monitored.
