Los Angeles, CA

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Gus Edwards (knee) fully practices for Baltimore on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was a full participant in practice Thursday afternoon. After getting in a limited session Wednesday, Edwards followed that up with a full one on Thanksgiving. It's certainly a good sign that he'll be able to play come Sunday against Jacksonville. Our models currently project...
Kyle Allen expected to start for Texans in Week 12, Davis Mills moving to the bench

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Mike Williams (ankle) absent for Chargers' Wednesday session

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' missed practice is not a good sign after he was only able to log four receiving snaps in Week 11. Expect Josh Palmer to play an increased role versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers if Williams is ruled out.
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
NFL Betting Guide: Will the Cowboys' Offense Keep Rolling Against the Giants on Thanksgiving?

The midday staple on Thanksgiving once again belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who are 7-3 on the season and rank third in numberFire's power ratings for the season. They'll host division rivals this time around. The New York Giants come to town with an identical 7-3 record. However, they're ranked 15th in the power rankings, according to numberFire.
Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
Giants' Richie James (knee) active for Week 12 clash with Cowboys

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is active for Week 12's game against the Dallas Cowboys. James has been upgraded from questionable to active and will play against Dallas on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against the Cowboys. numberFire's models project James for 2.9...
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited on Thursday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Chase logged another limited practice on Thursday as he nears a return from a multi-week absence with a hip injury. His status for Sunday remains uncertain. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Detroit's Josh Reynolds (back) active for Week 12's game versus Bills

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is available for Week 12's contest against the Buffalo Bills. After a three game absence with a back ailment, Reynolds will make his return on Thanksgiving. In a matchup versus a Buffalo defense allowing 28.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Reynolds to record 1.6 receptions for 19.1 yards on 2.7 targets.
Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Friday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDermott is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against Los Angeles. McDermott's Friday...
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play on Friday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against the Lakers.
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis continues to deal with a back injury and is listed as probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) is also probable.
49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) limited on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the New Orleans Saints. Samuel continues to deal with a hamstring injury that has bothered him for multiple weeks this season. Limited practices keep him on track to play against the Saints, but his final practice report on Friday should be monitored.
