WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On November 19, 2022, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to so many passed at the age of 86. She was the CEO of the Ganter family and was instrumental in supporting and influencing so many members of our family. Joan raised eight children and was known as “Mema” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. First and foremost her family was the most important thing to her and she was always present at celebrations, graduations, sporting events and family gatherings. Her eight children provided her with 20 grandchildren who then went on to produce 21 great grandchildren. She was known for her cooking, her bacon potato and macaroni salads and fish chowder were just several of her famous dishes. Joan was also known for her knitting and produced well over 100 blankets for family members and friends in addition to her famous dishcloths and other items.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO