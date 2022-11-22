ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C90Pf_0jKLJzSX00

Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away, so the Black Friday tech deals are nearing an all time high. Just about every retailer under the sun is competing for your business, which means a couple of the less-flashy deals might slip under your radar if you aren't vigilant. This offer from Walmart, for example, will give you a free $500 e-gift card when you activate a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus through their site.

It works like this. Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and activate it through Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile by following Walmart's instructions, and the retailer will email you a $500 virtual gift card within 20 days of your purchase. That's all there is to it, no trade-in required. That 500 bucks can be used to buy anything on Walmart's website, and as you know, they have a lot of stuff to choose from. Although it's not a straight discount, it's one of the simpler Black Friday S22 deals that we've seen in a while, so it's worth checking out before the offer expires on December 2nd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eyJu_0jKLJzSX00

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB: Get a $500 gift card with qualified activation at Walmart

Activate the S22 Plus through Walmart with Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, and the retailer will hook you up with a free $500 gift card within 20 days of your purchase. The deal expires on December 2nd, so you only have a little over a week to make your move. View Deal

We're pretty big fans of the entire S22 lineup, but Samsung struck a particularly excellent balance with the S22 Plus. This device — which, by the way, we selected as the best Android phone that money can buy — boasts a truly outstanding 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a large battery with 45W charging capabilities. It's not necessarily the most powerful phone that Samsung has ever produced, but with a retail price of around $999, it's certainly the best option for most people.

Now that you've got your hands on an incredible Android phone, protect your investment with one of the best S22 Plus cases .

Comments / 4

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to Black Friday deals that you can shop early. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy