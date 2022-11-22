Walmart will basically give you $500 for buying our favorite Android phone

Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away, so the Black Friday tech deals are nearing an all time high. Just about every retailer under the sun is competing for your business, which means a couple of the less-flashy deals might slip under your radar if you aren't vigilant. This offer from Walmart, for example, will give you a free $500 e-gift card when you activate a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus through their site.

It works like this. Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and activate it through Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile by following Walmart's instructions, and the retailer will email you a $500 virtual gift card within 20 days of your purchase. That's all there is to it, no trade-in required. That 500 bucks can be used to buy anything on Walmart's website, and as you know, they have a lot of stuff to choose from. Although it's not a straight discount, it's one of the simpler Black Friday S22 deals that we've seen in a while, so it's worth checking out before the offer expires on December 2nd.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB: Get a $500 gift card with qualified activation at Walmart

Activate the S22 Plus through Walmart with Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, and the retailer will hook you up with a free $500 gift card within 20 days of your purchase. The deal expires on December 2nd, so you only have a little over a week to make your move. View Deal

We're pretty big fans of the entire S22 lineup, but Samsung struck a particularly excellent balance with the S22 Plus. This device — which, by the way, we selected as the best Android phone that money can buy — boasts a truly outstanding 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a large battery with 45W charging capabilities. It's not necessarily the most powerful phone that Samsung has ever produced, but with a retail price of around $999, it's certainly the best option for most people.

