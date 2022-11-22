Read full article on original website
Syracuse women’s basketball drops its first game of the season at Penn State
Syracuse (4-1) dropped its first game of the season, falling to Penn State (5-0), 82-69, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night.
waer.org
Syracuse’s Offense Stalls, Defense Unravels in Sloppy OT Loss to St. John’s
Jesse Edwards and Syracuse Men’s Basketball limped to keep themselves alive towards the end of the second half Tuesday night. Edwards nailed two free throws to cut the Red Storm lead to 65-63 with 2:12 remaining in regulation. Less than a minute later, it was the Senior who put home a layup to tie the game at 65 after St. John’s guard Montez Mathis turned the ball over to give the ‘Cuse late life.
Penn State overcomes 21 point deficit to defeat Syracuse
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — 4-0 Penn State welcomed 4-0 Syracuse to the Bryce Jordan Center. The Orange got off the bus quickly and dominated the first half to go up 41-23 at halftime. The Nittany Lions struggled on offense and only shot 25% from the field through two quarters. Penn State came out with a […]
pennbets.com
Penn State, Pitt Favored To Buttress Bowl Candidacies By Winning Saturday
Penn State and Pitt are both favored to beat teams that need one more win to claim bowl eligibility Saturday, while Temple is once more a big home underdog in finishing its regular season. If Penn State beats Michigan State and Pitt wins at Miami, as online sportsbooks suggest, the...
Penn State Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions do anything surprising anymore?
The Penn State Wrestling Team throttled all comers in their recent action in the Black Knight Open and the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State Wrestling had a busy week of action, leading to plenty of headlines and stories to cover. Various Nittany Lion wrestlers were on the road recently as...
A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State
EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
Breanna Stewart returning to Cicero-North Syracuse to host basketball camp
Cicero-North Syracuse graduate Breanna Stewart is returning to her old stomping grounds to host a basketball clinic next month. The two-time WNBA champion will hold her Stewie 1 Camp on Dec. 4 at North Syracuse Junior High School. It will be the second time she has held a basketball clinic at her alma mater. The first time was back in 2018.
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
victorybellrings.com
Big-time recruiting target expected to visit Penn State Football this weekend
Penn State Football may be making a move on a former top target that is currently committed elsewhere. Penn State Football received some promising news on Monday when 4-star athlete Rodney Gallagher tweeted he will visit this weekend. The news of Gallagher’s visit comes less than 24 hours after 4-star...
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
WETM
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
How alignment with administration has allowed James Franklin to focus energy on his players
Franklin seemed more at peace than in years past.
Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy
When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
waer.org
Syracuse Housing Authority attempts to fund senior housing renovations at Eastwood Heights
The City of Syracuse and Syracuse Housing Authority are trying to improve the quality of more than four dozen affordable senior housing units at Eastwood Heights. Syracuse Common Councilors Monday cleared the way for the SHA to pursue a funding agreement. The building is 100 years old and hasn't seen...
Syracuse intersection shut down for water main break repair
Syracuse, N.Y. — City crews on Thursday are working to repair a broken pipe at the intersection of North State Street and Catawba Street, Syracuse officials said. The Syracuse water department is currently fixing the water main break, officials said Thursday morning. Traffic will be closed at the intersection as crews make repairs, they said.
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
waer.org
CNY Ronald McDonald House marks 40 years assisting families
The Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday. The nonprofit provides free accommodations to families seeking medical treatment for their sick children. Central New York Ronald McDonald House Charities Executive Director Beth Trunfio said local families rely on the space, but it also serves people...
