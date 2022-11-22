ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Syracuse’s Offense Stalls, Defense Unravels in Sloppy OT Loss to St. John’s

Jesse Edwards and Syracuse Men’s Basketball limped to keep themselves alive towards the end of the second half Tuesday night. Edwards nailed two free throws to cut the Red Storm lead to 65-63 with 2:12 remaining in regulation. Less than a minute later, it was the Senior who put home a layup to tie the game at 65 after St. John’s guard Montez Mathis turned the ball over to give the ‘Cuse late life.
SYRACUSE, NY
WTAJ

Penn State overcomes 21 point deficit to defeat Syracuse

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — 4-0 Penn State welcomed 4-0 Syracuse to the Bryce Jordan Center. The Orange got off the bus quickly and dominated the first half to go up 41-23 at halftime. The Nittany Lions struggled on offense and only shot 25% from the field through two quarters. Penn State came out with a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Detroit Free Press

A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State

EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
EAST LANSING, MI
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jamesville-DeWitt grad wins $46K for ‘Hail Mary’ idea to improve physical therapy

When Ben Catania was a student at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, all he wanted to do was play soccer. Then an injury changed everything. Catania tore a ligament in his ankle during his senior year of high school with the Red Rams. He never fully recovered, despite extensive physical therapy and attempts to get back into the sport at Cornell University. But it did inspire him to come up with an idea to improve physical therapy for both caregivers and patients.
JAMESVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse intersection shut down for water main break repair

Syracuse, N.Y. — City crews on Thursday are working to repair a broken pipe at the intersection of North State Street and Catawba Street, Syracuse officials said. The Syracuse water department is currently fixing the water main break, officials said Thursday morning. Traffic will be closed at the intersection as crews make repairs, they said.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

CNY Ronald McDonald House marks 40 years assisting families

The Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday. The nonprofit provides free accommodations to families seeking medical treatment for their sick children. Central New York Ronald McDonald House Charities Executive Director Beth Trunfio said local families rely on the space, but it also serves people...
SYRACUSE, NY

