Fortune

Here’s which restaurants are open (and closed) on Thanksgiving

Family cooks face a lot of pressure on Thanksgiving. One wrong step and the whole day could be ruined. Fortunately, if that happens (or if you just don’t feel like making an extravagant meal this year), there are plenty of restaurants open today. While a growing number of retailers...
TODAY.com

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know

Thanksgiving is a special time of year when loved ones gather and give thanks (and, ya know, have a few squabbles here and there). As with any holiday, the actual day is pretty hectic, especially when you have a turkey to thaw, pies to bake and family to welcome — all at the same time.
NJ.com

Is McDonald’s open today on Thanksgiving 2022?

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. McDonald’s is a favorite among fast food lovers, but will you be able to enjoy it on Thanksgiving (11/24/2022)?. Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?. McDonald’s will be open on Thanksgiving 2022. However, store hours vary...
Fortune

Here’s who’s open (and closed) on Thanksgiving 2022

The pandemic had one upside for retail workers: The days of every store kicking off their Black Friday sales bonanzas before the table was cleared of Thanksgiving dinner dishes are now drastically reduced. Realizing (or being forced by their workforce to realize) that family was more important than profits, several...
CBS News

Target, Best Buy, and more will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

MIAMI - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores have announced they'll be closed on Thanksgiving. Many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential...
TODAY.com

A full list of grocery stores staying open (and closed) on Thanksgiving in 2022

Even after weeks of preparing your Thanksgiving meal, there's always something you manage to forget — the cranberry sauce, the gravy, the ice cream for the pumpkin pie, you name it. When the inevitable happens, you may send someone to the grocery store to pick up the missing ingredient for your holiday dinner.
Mashed

Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Most Americans agree, Thanksgiving is a day for feasting, not working (via Business News Daily). According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 97% of the U.S. workforce has Turkey Day off — the same percentage as Christmas Day, meaning that the two holidays share the No. 1 spot for Most Likely Day Off. But workers and employers in the food industry are often caught between a rock and a hard place on Thanksgiving: on the one hand, workers want to be at home, eating. On the other hand, people are looking for food to bring home, and a place to buy it. That's true for supermarkets, which often feel compelled to stay open for at least part of the day (per Good Housekeeping), and also for some restaurants who serve customers who won't be cooking their own meal.
Sears Permanently Closing This Location

NBC Chicago

What Are Starbucks' Holiday Hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday?

If you're looking for a caffeinated pick-me-up before kickstarting your holiday revelries, you may have to do some sleuthing when it comes to Starbucks. The coffeehouse doesn't have uniform hours for all of its locations, which means operations will vary by store. Some might be open and others might not.
Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The Independent

Thanksgiving 2022 store hours updates: Walmart and Trader Joes will be closed on the holiday

As Thanksgiving is officially here, retailers have decided whether they plan to stay open during the holiday or close their doors for the day.In years past, it was not uncommon for big name stores to welcome customers on Thanksgiving, or open on Thanksgiving evening, hours before the official start of Black Friday.However, the pandemic has seen the practice change over the last three years, with many retailers that used to open on the last Thursday of every November now shut for the holiday.Walmart and Target are among the retailers that have announced permanent closures on Thanksgiving moving forward.But that...
U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day

Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.

