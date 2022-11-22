Dinners, parties and more: Thanksgiving week in southwestern Utah

Thanksgiving Day will be about family, food and television for many southern Utah residents, but for those who hope to get outside of the house, there are more than enough scheduled events to keep everyone busy.

From Thanksgiving dinners to festivals to fundraisers, here are some of the major events taking place in the St. George and Cedar City areas over the next week.

Town Square lighting ceremony

The annual downtown tree lighting ceremony is always a hit in St. George, and this year's event is likely to draw large crowds of festival-goers to the Town Square.

A visit from Santa Claus is expected to help ring in this "Kickoff to Christmas" at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, with music, games, food, gift shops and other attractions scheduled to keep things going.

Among the slated programs are music from the Legacy Elementary School Choir, The Browns and Sick String Circus; an ugly sweater contest; photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus; free hot chocolate and cookies; and access to the St. George Children's Museum and Carousel until 8 p.m.

“It is our great pleasure to collaborate with Cat Country each year on the Monday after Thanksgiving for this awesome event that has become a family tradition for many of our residents,” said Emerson Watanabe, recreation manager for the City of St. George. “This is a great opportunity to gather everyone together and feel the spirit of the holiday season.”

In addition to Cat Country radio station and the City of St. George, sponsors of the event include Hedgehog Electric & Solar, the St. George Children’s Museum and the Downtown Farmers Market.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Red Rock Canyon School is back again, with free dinner available to all from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 747 E. St. George Blvd., courtesy of Frank Habibian and his family.

Among the St. George area's longest-running Thanksgiving traditions, Habibian started the dinner in 1973. Last year, it prepared more than 3,000 dinners for area residents, according to organizers.

Utah Tech tree lighting

Another tree-lighting tradition is scheduled for Nov. 30 at Utah Tech University, with the school inviting the public to usher in the holiday season with its Trailblazer Nation Tree Lighting celebration.

Scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the event is set to feature a 40-foot tall light tree to be lit at 6 p.m.

Live performances, tractor and carriage rides and holiday booths are among the attractions. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Brooks the Bison are all set to make appearances and be available for photos. The first 500 attendees will receive the university's annual tree ornament.

“We know how important traditions are, especially around the holiday season, and we’re so grateful for the community’s continued support in making this event successful each and every year,” said Valerie De La O, events and promotions coordinator at Utah Tech.

For more information, visit utahtech.edu/treelighting .

Cedar City Downtown Lighting Ceremony

The annual lighting of the Christmastime decorations along Cedar City's Main Street and downtown starts at 4 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Pre-show events like food trucks, games and other festival activities lead up to the official program at 5:15, with a 6 p.m. arrival from Santa and the ceremonial lighting of the decorations.

There is free hot chocolate, dozens of Christmas trees from the Holiday Tree Jubilee Fundraiser and photos with Santa available for all ages. There are also auction items and a children's play area.

For a full schedule and more information, visit www.cedarcity.org .

SUU holiday concert

Southern Utah University’s Department of Music is celebrating 125 years of SUU with its annual Holiday Concert on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in Cedar City’s Heritage Center Theater.

Among the scheduled performers are the Wind Symphony, Opus, Concert and Women’s Choirs, and Orchestra, with a scheduled debut of the musical score “Thunderbird,” commissioned to celebrate 125 years of SUU.

"We in the music department are extremely grateful to all those ‘Heroes’, ‘Champions’, and ‘Thunderbirds’ that built this university and grew it to the strong force it is today,” said Dr. Lawrence Johnson, Department of Music chair.

“Thunderbird”, by composer and professor of composition at the University of Texas, Donald Grantham, was commissioned specifically for the SUU Wind Symphony.

Students, faculty, staff and community are all welcome to attend. Admission is free. For more information on the SUU Department of Music, visit suu.edu/pva/music .

Cedar Band of Paiutes Thanksgiving Pow-Wow

The Cedar Band pow-wow is back, with music, dancing, a drum contest and more, with grand entries starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and continuing on Saturday with entries at noon and at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit calendar.powwows.com .

St. George Christmas Village

Christmas-themed vendors, cookie decorating, an ice rink and the "North Pole Express" train rides at the Red Cliffs Mall. Friday, Nov. 25, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1770 Red Cliffs Dr., St. George. For tickets and more information, visit www.stgeorgechristmasvillage.com .

Christmas in the Canyon at Tuacahn

A live nativity show, train rides, and a visit from Santa Claus are all free, with open gift shops, vendors and dinner and treats available for sale at the Tuacahn complex in Ivins. The event runs most nights from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, with most festivities happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, including schedules for specific dates, visit www.tuacahn.org/concert/christmas-in-the-canyon .

'Gift of Art' by the Southern Utah Art Guild

A holiday art show that runs through Dec. 21, featuring 100 works of art from 40 southern Utah artists. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, at the St. George City Commons, 220 N. 200 East.

'The Gobbler' Thanksgiving Day races

The ninth annual "Gobbler" races include 10k, 5k, 1k and Kids runs open to the whole family. Races start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Crosby Family Confluence Park in St. George, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive. Registration and more information is available at www.stgeorgegobbler.com .

