Ogden, UT

Why is Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park pond mostly empty?

SALT LAKE CITY — No, it’s not your imagination, the pond at Liberty Park is empty for the first time in years. The Salt Lake City Department of Parks and Public Lands recently drained most of the pond to make way for repairs to the gate that regulates the pond’s water levels, said Luke Allen, a spokesman for the department.
Is in-person shopping becoming extinct in Logan? 

 A recent study by Marist Poll showed Millennials continue to be the leading age group in online shopping — and students at Utah State University are no exception. . “I shop probably about a few times a week — like three,” Lexi Jones, a USU student, said. “I...
Miller family provides meals, resources for homeless community

Continuing the Thanksgiving tradition, the Larry H. Miller family hoped to serve more than 3,000 people on Monday. This is their 24th consecutive year serving a...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
Breaking: Two people found dead in Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The investigation continues on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at a Clearfield home near 750 North 1050 West, where two people were found dead in an attached garage. Clearfield police tell KSL Newsradio the victims are an 87-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, elderly parents of a...
Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents

Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
