Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
tippnews.com
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
KSLTV
South Jordan family is thankful for organ donation this Thanksgiving
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A local family said they have a lot to be thankful for this year after a family member received a lifesaving kidney transplant, but this transplant actually saved more than just one life. Amanda DuQuette-Roberts was sick, she found out in her early twenties that...
KSLTV
Utah’s largest resource center for homeless men urgently needs coats
SALT LAKE CITY – Right now there is an urgent need for winter coats and hygiene products at the Pamela Atkinson Resource Center in South Salt Lake, the state’s largest resource center for homeless men. “We have a really high urgent need for men’s coats, we have run...
kslnewsradio.com
Pond at Liberty Park drained for necessary repairs
SALT LAKE CITY — The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to perform repairs at the pond, according to Luke Allen of the Salt Lake City Public Lands Department. He says staff members will be repairing the gate to the pond that regulates water levels. In order to complete the repairs, the pond had to be drained.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City residents passed an $85M parks bond. What happens next?
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Utah's capital city overwhelmingly accepted in this year's election a new $85 million general obligation bond that will help fund several parks, trails and public lands-related projects throughout Salt Lake City. It appeared that the bond would pass when the first election results...
'Giving Machines' return to help those in need around the world
The singer who made the song “We Don’t Talk about Bruno” a global sensation kicked off the Light the World giving machines event at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday.
KSLTV
Utah’s biggest LGBTQ+ spaces focus on security in wake of Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Center is upping security measures in the wake of the Club Q mass shooting and hate attack on the LGBTQ+ community, in an effort to make sure people feel safe when they visit the center. Providing a “safe space” also means physical...
KSLTV
Why is Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park pond mostly empty?
SALT LAKE CITY — No, it’s not your imagination, the pond at Liberty Park is empty for the first time in years. The Salt Lake City Department of Parks and Public Lands recently drained most of the pond to make way for repairs to the gate that regulates the pond’s water levels, said Luke Allen, a spokesman for the department.
usustatesman.com
Is in-person shopping becoming extinct in Logan?
A recent study by Marist Poll showed Millennials continue to be the leading age group in online shopping — and students at Utah State University are no exception. . “I shop probably about a few times a week — like three,” Lexi Jones, a USU student, said. “I...
KSLTV
Miller family provides meals, resources for homeless community
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are giving back to their community through an annual tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness. Continuing the Thanksgiving tradition, the Larry H. Miller family hoped to serve more than 3,000 people on Monday. This is their 24th consecutive year serving a...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
kslnewsradio.com
Animals at the Hogle Zoo make a smashing entrance for Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY — Feast with the Beast is taking place at Utah’s Hogle Zoo to kick off Thanksgiving. This unique tradition includes an array of animals, such as elephants, apes, and lions smashing, stomping, and eating pumpkins. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Nov. 24 with...
New Layton fire station to curb extended response times
The Layton City community gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to celebrate the grand opening of the long-awaited Fire Station 54.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSLTV
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
kslnewsradio.com
Breaking: Two people found dead in Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The investigation continues on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at a Clearfield home near 750 North 1050 West, where two people were found dead in an attached garage. Clearfield police tell KSL Newsradio the victims are an 87-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, elderly parents of a...
upr.org
Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents
Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
