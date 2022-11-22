ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: FirstEnergy Stadium field torn up by mystery driver

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
The field at FirstEnergy Stadium was damaged early Tuesday morning by someone driving around on the Browns’ home field.

Tire treads wind out from the 20-yard line in the shape of a golden spiral, spanning almost the entirety of the western side of the field. Some of the ruts left behind appeared to be significant in some places.

AirTracker5 captured footage this afternoon of a crew member riding a road roller in an attempt to flatten out the ground that was ripped up.

The team said the damage done to the field was superficial and repairs are being made. Although the team has notified the NFL of what happened, a team spokesperson said the Browns are confident that it should not impact the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Browns notified the Cleveland Division of Police about the incident.

The Cleveland Police Department said it is investigating the incident as a possible break-in. Police say it appears someone may have jumped a fence and used a golf cart to cause the damage.

You can read the Browns' full statement below:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

Field and turf maintenance experts contacted by News 5 said the First Energy Stadium grounds crew has a uniquely challenging repair job ahead of them, especially because of the short timeline. Anthony Pagano, whose family has owned and operated Sterner's Sod off Brookpark Road near the Cleveland-Brook Park border, said the grounds crew will more than likely have to fill in the deep ruts with a thick top soil with a heavy clay content. The soil will fill in the gaps and the crews will tamp it down to prevent players from sinking.

Pagano is also a Browns season ticket holder so Tuesday morning's act of vandalism is an affront on his beloved football team and his love of lush, green grass.

"[Browns fans] have had our challenges this year, we didn’t need this one. We didn’t need this one," Pagano said. "It made me pretty sad, especially because we are going to be there on Sunday. That’s my sanctuary."

Because sod needs a minimum of two weeks to become rooted into the ground, simply making patch repairs isn't an option, Pagano said.

"Sod has a rooting-in period where the roots have to adhere to the soil so it actually sticks to the ground. If you don’t give that the proper amount of time, you can go ahead and take that piece right up off the ground. It’s not going to adhere. It’s going to be a safety issue for the players."

The Browns said they "are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers."

Meet the crew responsible for the field at First Energy Stadium

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

