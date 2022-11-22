Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport authorities investigating identity theft ring that preyed on veterans and senior citizens
Two women are facing charges of identity theft in Shreveport for allegedly stealing money from the accounts of USAA bank account holders. Shreveport Police Department Sargent Angie Willhite says ZarRajah Watkins was arrested November 17th. Glass was arrested yesterday. “We are up at over a million dollars in loss at...
KTBS
Police seeking information regarding stolen bell from police and fire memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit are investigating the theft of the memorial bell from the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial. The bell was taken between 8:00 a.m. November 21, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. November 23, 2022. Over the past several months there...
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
Police unravel identity theft scheme that stole over $1 million from elderly veterans
ZarRajah Watkins, 21, and Destane Glass, 21, stole over $1 million over the course of their scam, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
abc17news.com
5 new vehicles stolen from railyard part of a growing trend
Shreveport, Louisiana (KTBS) — Five new vehicles were stolen in the middle of the night from a railroad yard in west Shreveport. By late Monday afternoon one car had been recovered after OnStar located and disabled the vehicle. That 2023 grey Chevrolet Camaro was located by Caddo Sheriff’s deputies...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for runaway teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing since late September. Family members reported 16-year-old Dayna Zoey Bogany as a runaway on Sep. 20. Officials say she has been seen near Huntington Ave. and Wyngate Blvd. wearing a pink bonnet.
k945.com
Two Shreveport Women Arrested for Scamming Elderly Veterans
Investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force have made an arrest in a month’s long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from those who served in our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September and learned that ZarRajah...
KTBS
Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home
SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of the women charged in a stunning identity theft case has a rap sheet. But she spent no time in prison, before allegedly committing more theft. And in this case, police say, it adds up to more than a million dollars. Destane Glass and ZarRajah Watkins,...
KTBS
Your home security camera can be jammed by crooks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you thinking about buying a security camera for Christmas? Or do already have one?. Security cameras are everywhere these days giving many a sense of safety. But as has been seen so many times, crooks will use technology and find ways around the security cameras -- specifically cameras connected to Wi-Fi.
k945.com
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
KSLA
Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at a hotel construction site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred on Healthplex Drive behind First Care Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the...
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
KTBS
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
KSLA
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper...
KSLA
Wonderland of Lights is lit with more lights; and has more activities for kids
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The East Texas city of Marshall kicked off another season of holiday fun Wednesday with the lighting of its annual Wonderland of Lights. “They’re really bright, thinking how long it took them to put them all up,” one child said. The former Harrison...
q973radio.com
Disney-themed children’s clothing sold in Shreveport recalled over lead content
More than 80,000 sets of children’s kids are being recalled because the paint contains levels of lead that violate federal law. Some of the clothes could’ve been sold in the Shreveport area. According to our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the...
965kvki.com
Why Bristol Thinks Generations Gifts Is One of Bossier’s Best Kept Secrets
'Tis the season, y'all! I know you're probably putting the finishing touches on your gift list and getting ready to hit the stores for your holiday shopping, so why not support some of the amazing local businesses in our area while you're at it?. Small businesses are the backbone of...
KTBS
Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
