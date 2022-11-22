Read full article on original website
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
How to find and destroy eggs laid by invasive spotted lanternflies
Invasive species experts say that now is the time to find and destroy eggs laid by spotted lanternflies to control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. The species is native to Asia, namely China, India and Vietnam, according to PestWorld.org. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit disease and isn’t dangerous to humans, it can be harmful to various types of plants, according to environmental experts.
How to Care for Spider Plants
Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
AOL Corp
The fastest-growing trees to plant in your garden
While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
The four houseplants that will banish mould and condensation from your home
There are four house plants which help combat mould growth in the home, according to experts, who claim they work as nature's dehumidifiers. Snake plants, peace lilies, English ivy and palms all help to suck moisture from the air which makes for a less desirable habitat for mould. Experts at...
Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest
Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
As the winter months approach, some Americans are worried about keeping their homes warm as they face rising energy costs. CNN's Gabe Cohen reports.
'I Live in an Underground Home, It Halved Our Bills'
In the early 80s, I saw the Earth House Estate Lättenstrasse on TV for the first time. I'd always had a passion for architecture so I was fascinated by the whole concept: round homes, almost like igloos, sprayed with concrete and covered with earth and grass. I was a...
marthastewart.com
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Christmas tree growers warn of higher prices: ‘Inflation impacts absolutely everything’
Christmas tree growers are warning that their prices will inflate this year due to economic instability and environmental conditions. “Because inflation impacts absolutely everything, the industry is seeing increases in shipping costs, fertilizer, trucking, everything you can possibly think of, whether it be real or artificial trees. So I think consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year,” American Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jami Warner told “Good Morning America” on Friday.
atimeoutformommy.com
Fall Lawn Care Tips: Prepare Your Lawn for Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, it’s time to start thinking about how to prepare your lawn for the cold season. Follow these tips to make sure your yard is healthy and looking great all season long!. #1. Remove any debris such as leaves, branches, and sticks. It’s a...
attractionmag.com
The Land of Pleasant Living
It has been said that amongst these tidewaters we call home exists some of the most pleasant living. This phrase actually comes from a National Bohemian Beer slogan. The “Land of Pleasant Living” slogan reached its peak in the1960s when National Bohemian bought a Chesapeake Bay skipjack and named it the Chesterpeake after a pelican who appeared in their ads. Even though National Bohemian beer is no longer brewed in Maryland, and hasn’t been for decades, the saying “The Land of Pleasant Living,” stuck around, as I have said it many times over the years.
thespruceeats.com
The EarthBox Makes Your Dream of Homegrown Produce a Reality
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I love the idea of growing my own fruits and vegetables. I visit the farmers market almost every week to buy locally grown produce, and I live in sunny Southern California, where you can have an outdoor garden all year round. So when my wife and I moved into a house with a lawn (AstroTurf; we don’t have to water or mow), I excitedly bought a big metal frame for a raised-bed garden and filled it with dirt and seasonally appropriate fruits and veggies.
Gizmodo
Authorities in Western U.S. Agree to Rip-Up Grass Lawns for Water Conservation
A group of agencies that provide water to millions of customers in the western U.S. has agreed to rip-up grass lawns in public spaces across multiple states as part of an effort to reduce water usage as the Colorado River continues to suffer from a major drought. More than 30...
The importance of preparing your home and lawn for fall
Fall housePhoto by(Shutterstock/Amit Khoje) Fall is an exciting time of the year. Whether you like to cozy up with a comfy, oversized sweater, sip on hot chocolate, read a fall-themed book, enjoy bonfire nights with friends or just sit back and admire the gorgeous red leaves, there’s something beautiful for everyone.
vinlove.net
Earn billions by planting wild plants, the hotter it gets, the more “money you make”
Tiliacora triandra was once a wild plant in the mountains, now it has been planted on a large scale by Mr. Nguyen Quang Dinh (resident of Tam Anh Nam commune, Nui Thanh district) and suddenly brought economic benefits. high. “King” leaves Tiliacora triandra. According to the introduction of many...
agupdate.com
Falling into agriculture
When you think about fall, do you think about Thanksgiving dinner, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards? Or do you think about late nights in the field trying to finish up harvesting?. For most people in the world, these two concepts of fall are completely different, but for some people, these...
