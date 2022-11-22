ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
MassLive.com

How to find and destroy eggs laid by invasive spotted lanternflies

Invasive species experts say that now is the time to find and destroy eggs laid by spotted lanternflies to control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. The species is native to Asia, namely China, India and Vietnam, according to PestWorld.org. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit disease and isn’t dangerous to humans, it can be harmful to various types of plants, according to environmental experts.
INDIANA STATE
Reader's Digest

How to Care for Spider Plants

Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
AOL Corp

The fastest-growing trees to plant in your garden

While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
Andrei Tapalaga

Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest

Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
Newsweek

'I Live in an Underground Home, It Halved Our Bills'

In the early 80s, I saw the Earth House Estate Lättenstrasse on TV for the first time. I'd always had a passion for architecture so I was fascinated by the whole concept: round homes, almost like igloos, sprayed with concrete and covered with earth and grass. I was a...
Tammy Emineth

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
The Hill

Christmas tree growers warn of higher prices: ‘Inflation impacts absolutely everything’

Christmas tree growers are warning that their prices will inflate this year due to economic instability and environmental conditions. “Because inflation impacts absolutely everything, the industry is seeing increases in shipping costs, fertilizer, trucking, everything you can possibly think of, whether it be real or artificial trees. So I think consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year,” American Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jami Warner told “Good Morning America” on Friday.
TEXAS STATE
atimeoutformommy.com

Fall Lawn Care Tips: Prepare Your Lawn for Winter

As the temperatures start to drop, it’s time to start thinking about how to prepare your lawn for the cold season. Follow these tips to make sure your yard is healthy and looking great all season long!. #1. Remove any debris such as leaves, branches, and sticks. It’s a...
attractionmag.com

The Land of Pleasant Living

It has been said that amongst these tidewaters we call home exists some of the most pleasant living. This phrase actually comes from a National Bohemian Beer slogan. The “Land of Pleasant Living” slogan reached its peak in the1960s when National Bohemian bought a Chesapeake Bay skipjack and named it the Chesterpeake after a pelican who appeared in their ads. Even though National Bohemian beer is no longer brewed in Maryland, and hasn’t been for decades, the saying “The Land of Pleasant Living,” stuck around, as I have said it many times over the years.
MARYLAND STATE
thespruceeats.com

The EarthBox Makes Your Dream of Homegrown Produce a Reality

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I love the idea of growing my own fruits and vegetables. I visit the farmers market almost every week to buy locally grown produce, and I live in sunny Southern California, where you can have an outdoor garden all year round. So when my wife and I moved into a house with a lawn (AstroTurf; we don’t have to water or mow), I excitedly bought a big metal frame for a raised-bed garden and filled it with dirt and seasonally appropriate fruits and veggies.
Ownerly

The importance of preparing your home and lawn for fall

Fall housePhoto by(Shutterstock/Amit Khoje) Fall is an exciting time of the year. Whether you like to cozy up with a comfy, oversized sweater, sip on hot chocolate, read a fall-themed book, enjoy bonfire nights with friends or just sit back and admire the gorgeous red leaves, there’s something beautiful for everyone.
agupdate.com

Falling into agriculture

When you think about fall, do you think about Thanksgiving dinner, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards? Or do you think about late nights in the field trying to finish up harvesting?. For most people in the world, these two concepts of fall are completely different, but for some people, these...
LAKE NORDEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy