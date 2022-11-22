ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God

Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Baltimore

The Ravens prepare to face the fierce Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice.The star quarterback did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with a hip injury.But now, he looks on track to play Sunday in Jacksonville.This week's game sets up pretty much like last week against Carolina.The Ravens are coming in on a winning streak and facing an opponent with a losing record.The Jaguars are just 3-and-7.They have lost six of their last seven games.While they look to be a team in a tailspin, keep in mind that Jacksonville has been in pretty much every game this season.In fact,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Can Saints Still Win the NFC South?

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints victory over the Rams and whether or not they are poised for a run at the NFC South crown. Watch Full Episode Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Is It Over for the Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy