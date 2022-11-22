Read full article on original website
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: the right step for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
Carbon pollution is the leading greenhouse gas that causes climate change. Pennsylvania is the fifth largest generator of carbon pollution in the country, so it is great news that our state is part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a successful bipartisan effort that cuts carbon pollution coming from power plants.
Doug Mastriano supporters flooding Pa. courts with baseless recount petitions
PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano lost by a lot. But some of his supporters wrongly believe the results are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. So now election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.
How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said. But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
The post-election review designed to give Pa. voters more confidence in the results, explained
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. A person approaches the table and picks up a 10-sided die. She rolls. Four.
An open letter to Governor-elect Shapiro | Opinion
Porra Porra! Cheer Cheer! Governor-Elect Shapiro, you have demonstrated a great commitment to Pennsylvania through your hard-fought campaign and now is the time for all constituents to unify in support of the aligned vision of creating a strong and healthy Commonwealth. I may be just one voice among the Latino population in Pennsylvania, but I speak from experience and understanding of the unique issues facing our community.
wisr680.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
Prosecutors, utility huddle with residents of Pa. town over polluted water
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — Residents of a rural community whose drinking water has been contaminated for 14 years met Monday night with high-level officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, a clear indication of movement in the state’s long-running criminal case against a gas driller charged with polluting the aquifer.
Thanksgiving eve photos; Black Friday shopping; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 54; Low: 38. Partly sunny. What’s open, closed: If you’ve waited until this morning to buy ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal, you are in luck. Some grocery stores will be open limited hours tomorrow. Mail won’t be delivered, though, and government offices will be closed. Night...
Be grateful Pennsylvania avoided disasters from climate change this year | PennLive letters
In the year 2022 (so far), the nation has suffered 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The disasters include overwhelming Western wildfires, unprecedented drought sapping the Mississippi River of its commerce, fearsome flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, horrific hurricanes shredding central Florida and Puerto Rico, record heat baking the West, tornado swarms sweeping the Southeast, extraordinarily severe weather pummeling the Great Plains, even a rare earthquake jolting western Texas.
Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small Pennsylvania community 14 years ago. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court on...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owed money from billions in unclaimed funds
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is holding nearly $4B in unclaimed property owed to state residents. The City of Philadelphia told residents to check if they're owed money after the city collected more than $6M.
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
Five sentenced for scheme to collect pandemic unemployment in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five defendants have entered guilty pleas relating to a conspiracy to steal pandemic funds. According to the United States Attorney's Office, the defendants gathered personal identification information from inmates housed in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system and filed unemployment claims. The payments were then mailed...
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
Pa. court OKs life term in 2016 police chase crash that killed 3
PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a man convicted of third-degree murder in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash that killed three people following a police chase can be sentenced to a mandatory life prison term. The Tribune-Review reports that the state’s highest court cited what it...
PennLive.com
DeSantis-Trump battle already starts to take shape in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — With a loud crowd in Pittsburgh thrusting signs in the air, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage at the downtown hotel and stirred the people to their feet with calls to “make Pennsylvania free” and “put on the full armor of God.”
Pa. House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.
HARRISBURG — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania state House on Nov. 8, but their majority is going to disappear for at least a few weeks in the new year. Republicans will have a temporary 101-99 edge in the 203-seat chamber, in part because of the death of a longtime lawmaker whose seat must be filled in a special election.
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.
