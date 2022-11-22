Read full article on original website
NFL injury report Week 12: Latest updates on Justin Fields, Joe Mixon and more
Our initial NFL injury report from Week 12 is out. There’s multiple big-name quarterbacks heading the list, including two NFC
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL Could Match at No. 3
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL could match at No. 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 regular season for college football is winding down. However, the interest regarding draft prospects and where they'll be positioned mounts every day. Generally toward the end of a yearly campaign...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a five-game losing streak, while the Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are fresh off a bye. The Texans' 23-10 home loss to the Washington...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Analyzing Their Path To An AFC North Championship
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of year when NFL fanbases are doing one of two things: their path to the playoffs or mock drafts. At this point in time, Bengals fans are more focused on the former as they currently sit as the AFC's seventh seed. That will, of course, fluctuate over the next few weeks, but there's also that road to the AFC North crown and a guaranteed home playoff game—which is exactly what we're about to focus on.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Hire Marcus Brady as a Coaching Consultant
The Eagles have found coaches from the Indianapolis Colts before, so why not another?. On the night before Thanksgiving, the team hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant on the, according to a league source. Brady worked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for three seasons in Indianapolis,...
Wichita Eagle
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 12 Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a big week on their hands. After a much-needed Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jaguars are now set to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. “The bye week is kind of two-fold. One, it’s a chance to get away, get healthy and recharge. The second part of that is to kind of reflect and go back and either rewatch or go back through your performance as a player, as a coach, and evaluate," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Served as Jalen Hurts’ Starting Block
PHILADELPHIA - Be a thermostat and not a thermometer is a phrase you might hear in a corporate board room or the Eagles' media house. On Wednesday, you heard the sentiment coming from the starting quarterback of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. "I just try not to ever get too high,...
Wichita Eagle
Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day
Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Digest Week 12 Staff Picks
Happy Thanksgiving from the Browns Digest Staff. This week kicks off with three games to celebrate the Turkey Day festivities and the Browns Digest staff has picks for those games as well as the rest of the week. The Buffalo Bills go on the road to play in Detroit for...
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
Wichita Eagle
Harbaugh Expects Hard-Fought Game Between Ravens and Jaguars
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows his team has had a tough time against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the years. The Ravens are 10-12 in the regular season against Jacksonville, including a 3-7 mark as the road team. Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 with a 1-2...
Wichita Eagle
MHH Podcast: Debating Whether Melvin Gordon was Broncos’ Scapegoat
The Denver Broncos shot themselves in the foot, finding new ways to lose on Sunday at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, running back Melvin Gordon was complicit in Broncos' newfound self-destruction. Gordon fumbled at the end of the second quarter, with the Broncos on a 3rd-&-1...
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
Wichita Eagle
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad
The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
Wichita Eagle
Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals
View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
Wichita Eagle
‘Do Your ’1/11th!’ Bills Team-First Concept Revealed In Late Win at Lions: Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills traveled to Ford Field for the second straight week as they got to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and the did so with a last-second field-goal drive keyed by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and capped by Tyler Bass' game-winning kick.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons LB Troy Andersen’s Impact Goes Beyond Box Scores
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is in the middle of the pack on defense when it comes to tackles, but that doesn't prove how valuable he is to the team. As a rookie second-round pick, it can be challenging to make your presence known, but Andersen has worked out exactly how the Falcons thought he would halfway through his first NFL season.
