Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between 3 teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Sterling Shepard says former Giants star would 'love' to play in New York again
Now that we are in late November, the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full effect. The star wideout is working back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February, and there may be two teams that are favorites to land the 30-year-old.
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Deadspin
The Cowboys are desperate for Odell Beckham Jr.
Who knows what team Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with. That being said, it’s obvious what team wants him the most. The Dallas Cowboys have in no way played hard to get. On Nov. 6. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, reported that Beckham was fully cleared to play NFL football. The very next day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Beckam is “fully on the Cowboys’ radar.”
WFAA
Jerry Jones 'burning the midnight oil' in possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS — Make no mistake: The Dallas Cowboys seem to really want Odell Beckham Jr. Quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday confirmed that he and his teammates have been recruiting the high-profile receiver, who remains a free agent. And when owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham Jr. on Wednesday morning, this is how he responded:
What Jerry Jones said about Cowboys' Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit with visit nearing
The Dallas Cowboys soon will host Odell Beckham Jr. for a free agent meeting. Here’s what Jerry Jones had to say about the wideout Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “Shan & RJ.”
Wichita Eagle
Browns Digest Week 12 Staff Picks
Happy Thanksgiving from the Browns Digest Staff. This week kicks off with three games to celebrate the Turkey Day festivities and the Browns Digest staff has picks for those games as well as the rest of the week. The Buffalo Bills go on the road to play in Detroit for...
Sporting News
Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with Cowboys or Giants? Breaking down best fit for free-agent WR
One NFC East team will have a lot to be thankful for in the very near future. The Cowboys and Giants meet on Thanksgiving Day, with more than bragging rights on the line. Both teams are angling for playoff appearances, but both teams are also seemingly playing for the services of one Odell Beckham Jr.
iheart.com
Cowboys and OBJ Have Mutual Interest
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has made it clear that to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he wants him in Dallas. There are reports that Beckham plans to make his decision after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys and Giants are two teams that have been vocal about their interest in the star wideout. Beckham has not played this season after tearing his ACL for a second time in last year's Super Bowl with the Rams. The Cowboys are gearing up for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants in Arlington.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s New NFL Team Likely Playing on Thanksgiving: Report
Odell Beckham Jr hasn’t played a down since the Super Bowl back in February. That’s when he tore an ACL while playing for eventual champion Los Angeles Rams. But after much speculation, we may have a winner for the OBJ sweepstakes. As Beckham is nearing clearance to play again, reports indicate he’ll sign with one of three teams. All three are playing games on Thanksgiving.
Wichita Eagle
The Dolphins and Thanksgiving
For the 11th consecutive season, the Miami Dolphins are not involved in any of the Thanksgiving Day games around the NFL. The Dolphins last played on Thanksgiving in 2011 when they dropped a 20-19 decision against the Dallas Cowboys, and the current format calls for many more years of waiting — with a couple of possible exceptions.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Hire Marcus Brady as a Coaching Consultant
The Eagles have found coaches from the Indianapolis Colts before, so why not another?. On the night before Thanksgiving, the team hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant on the, according to a league source. Brady worked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for three seasons in Indianapolis,...
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Served as Jalen Hurts’ Starting Block
PHILADELPHIA - Be a thermostat and not a thermometer is a phrase you might hear in a corporate board room or the Eagles' media house. On Wednesday, you heard the sentiment coming from the starting quarterback of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. "I just try not to ever get too high,...
Wichita Eagle
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Can Saints Still Win the NFC South?
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints victory over the Rams and whether or not they are poised for a run at the NFC South crown. Watch Full Episode Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast...
Wichita Eagle
‘Do Your ’1/11th!’ Bills Team-First Concept Revealed In Late Win at Lions: Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills traveled to Ford Field for the second straight week as they got to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and the did so with a last-second field-goal drive keyed by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and capped by Tyler Bass' game-winning kick.
