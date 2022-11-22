Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has made it clear that to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he wants him in Dallas. There are reports that Beckham plans to make his decision after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys and Giants are two teams that have been vocal about their interest in the star wideout. Beckham has not played this season after tearing his ACL for a second time in last year's Super Bowl with the Rams. The Cowboys are gearing up for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants in Arlington.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO