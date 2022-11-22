Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a five-game losing streak, while the Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are fresh off a bye. The Texans' 23-10 home loss to the Washington...
Wichita Eagle
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire
Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was in a...
Jerry Jones on OBJ, Cowboys Super Bowl: 'We've Got a Chance!'
Both the GM and owner are giddy about adding a free agent now, and potentially a Lombardi Trophy later.
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
The Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Served as Jalen Hurts’ Starting Block
PHILADELPHIA - Be a thermostat and not a thermometer is a phrase you might hear in a corporate board room or the Eagles' media house. On Wednesday, you heard the sentiment coming from the starting quarterback of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. "I just try not to ever get too high,...
Wichita Eagle
George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rookie is adding playing time — helped by two coaches and a locker-room staple
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams motioned toward his locker Wednesday, pointing at one of the tools that’s helped him most during his rookie season. “If I showed you my notebook, every single day,” Williams said, “there’s something they tell me and something to work on.”
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Hire Marcus Brady as a Coaching Consultant
The Eagles have found coaches from the Indianapolis Colts before, so why not another?. On the night before Thanksgiving, the team hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant on the, according to a league source. Brady worked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for three seasons in Indianapolis,...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Host Rookie QB Jarrett Guarantano on Tryout
Jarrett Guarantano, an undrafted rookie quarterback, conducted a workout with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. On Tuesday, the Broncos hosted Guarantano as well as a slew of free-agent tryouts: tight ends Jevon Cottoy, Josh Hokit and Briley Moore, wide receivers Kevin Kassis, Brandon Lewis and Jaquarii Roberson, and linebacker Ray Wilborn, whom the team signed to its practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Wichita Eagle
Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals
View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
Wichita Eagle
MHH Podcast: Debating Whether Melvin Gordon was Broncos’ Scapegoat
The Denver Broncos shot themselves in the foot, finding new ways to lose on Sunday at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, running back Melvin Gordon was complicit in Broncos' newfound self-destruction. Gordon fumbled at the end of the second quarter, with the Broncos on a 3rd-&-1...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Analyzing Their Path To An AFC North Championship
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of year when NFL fanbases are doing one of two things: their path to the playoffs or mock drafts. At this point in time, Bengals fans are more focused on the former as they currently sit as the AFC's seventh seed. That will, of course, fluctuate over the next few weeks, but there's also that road to the AFC North crown and a guaranteed home playoff game—which is exactly what we're about to focus on.
Wichita Eagle
Oregon Lands Commitment From 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark
2024 Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on social media Thursday afternoon. Denmark is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver and he's one of two players that committed to Oregon on Thanksgiving, with 2023 Texas defensive lineman Johnny Bowens being the other.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
