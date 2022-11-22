PLAYER RATINGS: Mooy, Leckie and Goodwin star for Socceroos as France's class shines through after Aussies took a shock early lead
The Socceroos gave France an almighty scare, but in the end the reigning champions showed their class in a 4-1 win.
Craig Goodwin shocked the world when he fired home at the far post following an inch-perfect ball from Mat Leckie after just nine minutes, but it proved in vain when Adrien Rabiot equalised midway through the first half.
Veteran striker Olivier Giroud finished with a brace, with superstar Kylian Mbappe also on the scoresheet.
Here's how the Socceroos rated against Les Blues:
MAT RYAN - 5
Marshalled his troops well, not at fault for either goal in the first half. Same story after the break.
NATHANIEL ATKINSON - 3
Had a brutal evening marking superstar Kylian Mbappe. Will be lucky to keep his place in the starting XI for Australia's next match against Tunisia.
KYE ROWLES - 5
Question marks remain if the Hearts defender belongs at this level.
HARRY SOUTTAR - 6
Scottish born defender used his size well, and was very busy in the first half. An assured defensive performance against quality opposition.
AZIZ BEHICH - 4
Left back was at his tenacious best, had a tough assignment trying to contain Ousmane Dembele.
AARON MOOY - 6
The veteran called on all his experience, and controlled the tempo for the Socceroos in the middle of the park before France ran riot.
MATHEW LECKIE - 6
Provided the assist for Craig Goodwin with an inch-perfect cross, and offered good cover when needed for Nathaniel Atkinson.
JACKSON IRVINE - 6
Typical energetic display from the German based midfielder, who hit the post in first half injury time with Lloris beaten.
RILEY MCGREE - 5
Clever cross for Irvine in first half injury time, justified his place in Graham Arnold's team. Needs to get on the ball more.
CRAIG GOODWIN - 6
Found the back of the net with an emphatic finish to Australia the lead. Adelaide United's skipper justified his selection.
MITCH DUKE - 6
Workhorse up front, never stopped running and almost scored a 'worldie' from distance.
SUBS:
JASON CUMMINGS - 5
Replaced Mitch Duke up top, ran his socks off. Cult hero needs to be far more involved.
AWER MABIL - 5
Introduced at the expense of McGree, did enough to suggest he may start versus Tunisia.
GARANG KUOL - 4
Australia's rising star was largely anonymous when thrown on for Goodwin, possibly was overawed by the occasion.
KEANU BACCUS - N/A
Entered the fray late as Arnold cleared his bench.
MILOS DEGENEK - N/A
Replaced the out of sorts Atkinson at the death, likely to start Australia's next two games at right back.
FRANCE PLAYER RATINGS
HUGO LLORIS - 7
Tottenham goalkeeper couldn't have stopped Craig Goodwin's strike, recovered well to be an assured figure between the sticks.
LUCAS HERNANDEZ - N/A
Went off injured moments after Goodwin's goal, replaced by his brother Theo.
IBRAHIMA KONATE - 7
Used his physicality well, his duel with Socceroos striker Mitch Duke in the first half was absorbing.
DAYOT UPAMECANO - 6
Looked elegant and assured on the ball, did his job in the heart of defence.
BENJAMIN PAVARD - 7
Classy left back provided a dangerous outlet, combined well with the outstanding Mbappe.
AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI - 6
Screening midfielder showed precisely why he is highly rated at Real Madrid. Will get better as France go deeper in the tournament.
ADRIEN RABIOT - 7
Juventus based midfielder broke Australian hearts when he equalised midway through the first half to start the fightback.
ANTOINE GRIEZMANN - 8
The man responsible for many of France's attacking raids. A constant menace with the ball at his feet.
KYLIAN MBAPPE - 8
Electric performance from the PSG superstar, whose pace was frightening at times. Sealed the result with France's third goal.
OUSMANE DEMBELE - 8
Barcelona midfielder was at his silky best. Australia often had no answers to his direct style.
OLIVIER GIROUD - 8
Journeyman striker capitalised on a Atkinson mistake to give France the lead. Kept Souttar very busy and finished with two goals to his name.
SUBS:
THEO HERNANDEZ - 6
Replaced his sibling early on and provided the assist for Rabiot. Likely to start against Denmark and Tunisia.
YOUSSOUF FOFANA - N/A
One for the future, looks ominous on the ball.
KINGSLEY COMAN - N/A
Replaced Dembele late, with the result assured, one for the future.
