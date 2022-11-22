PLAYER RATINGS: Mooy, Leckie and Goodwin star for Socceroos as France's class shines through after Aussies took a shock early lead

The Socceroos gave France an almighty scare, but in the end the reigning champions showed their class in a 4-1 win.

Craig Goodwin shocked the world when he fired home at the far post following an inch-perfect ball from Mat Leckie after just nine minutes, but it proved in vain when Adrien Rabiot equalised midway through the first half.

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud finished with a brace, with superstar Kylian Mbappe also on the scoresheet.

Here's how the Socceroos rated against Les Blues:

MAT RYAN - 5

Marshalled his troops well, not at fault for either goal in the first half. Same story after the break.

NATHANIEL ATKINSON - 3

Had a brutal evening marking superstar Kylian Mbappe. Will be lucky to keep his place in the starting XI for Australia's next match against Tunisia.

Kylian Mbappe provided Nathaniel Atkinson a brutal introduction to World Cup football

Mat Leckie called on all his experience and provided an early assist for Craig Goodwin's goal

Craig Goodwin celebrates his early goal for the Socceroos against France - Les Blues responded in emphatic fashion, running out 4-1 winners

KYE ROWLES - 5

Question marks remain if the Hearts defender belongs at this level.

HARRY SOUTTAR - 6

Scottish born defender used his size well, and was very busy in the first half. An assured defensive performance against quality opposition.

AZIZ BEHICH - 4

Left back was at his tenacious best, had a tough assignment trying to contain Ousmane Dembele.

AARON MOOY - 6

The veteran called on all his experience, and controlled the tempo for the Socceroos in the middle of the park before France ran riot.

MATHEW LECKIE - 6

Provided the assist for Craig Goodwin with an inch-perfect cross, and offered good cover when needed for Nathaniel Atkinson.

JACKSON IRVINE - 6

Typical energetic display from the German based midfielder, who hit the post in first half injury time with Lloris beaten.

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold would have been encouraged by some aspects of his team's performance

Aaron Mooy pulled the strings for Australia and was a calming influence in the middle of the park

RILEY MCGREE - 5

Clever cross for Irvine in first half injury time, justified his place in Graham Arnold's team. Needs to get on the ball more.

CRAIG GOODWIN - 6

Found the back of the net with an emphatic finish to Australia the lead. Adelaide United's skipper justified his selection.

MITCH DUKE - 6

Workhorse up front, never stopped running and almost scored a 'worldie' from distance.

SUBS:

JASON CUMMINGS - 5

Replaced Mitch Duke up top, ran his socks off. Cult hero needs to be far more involved.

AWER MABIL - 5

Introduced at the expense of McGree, did enough to suggest he may start versus Tunisia.

GARANG KUOL - 4

Australia's rising star was largely anonymous when thrown on for Goodwin, possibly was overawed by the occasion.

KEANU BACCUS - N/A

Entered the fray late as Arnold cleared his bench.

MILOS DEGENEK - N/A

Replaced the out of sorts Atkinson at the death, likely to start Australia's next two games at right back.

FRANCE PLAYER RATINGS

HUGO LLORIS - 7

Tottenham goalkeeper couldn't have stopped Craig Goodwin's strike, recovered well to be an assured figure between the sticks.

LUCAS HERNANDEZ - N/A

Went off injured moments after Goodwin's goal, replaced by his brother Theo.

IBRAHIMA KONATE - 7

Used his physicality well, his duel with Socceroos striker Mitch Duke in the first half was absorbing.

DAYOT UPAMECANO - 6

Looked elegant and assured on the ball, did his job in the heart of defence.

BENJAMIN PAVARD - 7

Classy left back provided a dangerous outlet, combined well with the outstanding Mbappe.

France's Theo Hernandez was thrown in the fray early - and didn't let Les Blues down

Olivier Giroud finished with a brace in the one-sided affair at the Al Janoub Stadium

Mat Ryan was very busy as Les Blues recovered from a slow start to showcase their class

AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI - 6

Screening midfielder showed precisely why he is highly rated at Real Madrid. Will get better as France go deeper in the tournament.

ADRIEN RABIOT - 7

Juventus based midfielder broke Australian hearts when he equalised midway through the first half to start the fightback.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN - 8

The man responsible for many of France's attacking raids. A constant menace with the ball at his feet.

KYLIAN MBAPPE - 8

Electric performance from the PSG superstar, whose pace was frightening at times. Sealed the result with France's third goal.

Mbappe was a standout, with his electric pace and willingness to take on defenders too much for the Socceroos

The PSG superstar showed why he is one of the world's best players - and worth close to $250 million

OUSMANE DEMBELE - 8

Barcelona midfielder was at his silky best. Australia often had no answers to his direct style.

OLIVIER GIROUD - 8

Journeyman striker capitalised on a Atkinson mistake to give France the lead. Kept Souttar very busy and finished with two goals to his name.

SUBS:

THEO HERNANDEZ - 6

Replaced his sibling early on and provided the assist for Rabiot. Likely to start against Denmark and Tunisia.

YOUSSOUF FOFANA - N/A

One for the future, looks ominous on the ball.

KINGSLEY COMAN - N/A

Replaced Dembele late, with the result assured, one for the future.