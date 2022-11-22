ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLAYER RATINGS: Mooy, Leckie and Goodwin star for Socceroos as France's class shines through after Aussies took a shock early lead

By Andrew Prentice
 2 days ago

The Socceroos gave France an almighty scare, but in the end the reigning champions showed their class in a 4-1 win.

Craig Goodwin shocked the world when he fired home at the far post following an inch-perfect ball from Mat Leckie after just nine minutes, but it proved in vain when Adrien Rabiot equalised midway through the first half.

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud finished with a brace, with superstar Kylian Mbappe also on the scoresheet.

Here's how the Socceroos rated against Les Blues:

MAT RYAN - 5

Marshalled his troops well, not at fault for either goal in the first half. Same story after the break.

NATHANIEL ATKINSON - 3

Had a brutal evening marking superstar Kylian Mbappe. Will be lucky to keep his place in the starting XI for Australia's next match against Tunisia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UT7iK_0jKLIzZA00
Kylian Mbappe provided Nathaniel Atkinson a brutal introduction to World Cup football
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9mAn_0jKLIzZA00
Mat Leckie called on all his experience and provided an early assist for Craig Goodwin's goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfXKV_0jKLIzZA00
Craig Goodwin celebrates his early goal for the Socceroos against France - Les Blues responded in emphatic fashion, running out 4-1 winners

KYE ROWLES - 5

Question marks remain if the Hearts defender belongs at this level.

HARRY SOUTTAR - 6

Scottish born defender used his size well, and was very busy in the first half. An assured defensive performance against quality opposition.

AZIZ BEHICH - 4

Left back was at his tenacious best, had a tough assignment trying to contain Ousmane Dembele.

AARON MOOY - 6

The veteran called on all his experience, and controlled the tempo for the Socceroos in the middle of the park before France ran riot.

MATHEW LECKIE - 6

Provided the assist for Craig Goodwin with an inch-perfect cross, and offered good cover when needed for Nathaniel Atkinson.

JACKSON IRVINE - 6

Typical energetic display from the German based midfielder, who hit the post in first half injury time with Lloris beaten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu8a1_0jKLIzZA00
Socceroos boss Graham Arnold would have been encouraged by some aspects of his team's performance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Krm5n_0jKLIzZA00
Aaron Mooy pulled the strings for Australia and was a calming influence in the middle of the park

RILEY MCGREE - 5

Clever cross for Irvine in first half injury time, justified his place in Graham Arnold's team. Needs to get on the ball more.

CRAIG GOODWIN - 6

Found the back of the net with an emphatic finish to Australia the lead. Adelaide United's skipper justified his selection.

MITCH DUKE - 6

Workhorse up front, never stopped running and almost scored a 'worldie' from distance.

SUBS:

JASON CUMMINGS - 5

Replaced Mitch Duke up top, ran his socks off. Cult hero needs to be far more involved.

AWER MABIL - 5

Introduced at the expense of McGree, did enough to suggest he may start versus Tunisia.

GARANG KUOL - 4

Australia's rising star was largely anonymous when thrown on for Goodwin, possibly was overawed by the occasion.

KEANU BACCUS - N/A

Entered the fray late as Arnold cleared his bench.

MILOS DEGENEK - N/A

Replaced the out of sorts Atkinson at the death, likely to start Australia's next two games at right back.

FRANCE PLAYER RATINGS

HUGO LLORIS - 7

Tottenham goalkeeper couldn't have stopped Craig Goodwin's strike, recovered well to be an assured figure between the sticks.

LUCAS HERNANDEZ - N/A

Went off injured moments after Goodwin's goal, replaced by his brother Theo.

IBRAHIMA KONATE - 7

Used his physicality well, his duel with Socceroos striker Mitch Duke in the first half was absorbing.

DAYOT UPAMECANO - 6

Looked elegant and assured on the ball, did his job in the heart of defence.

BENJAMIN PAVARD - 7

Classy left back provided a dangerous outlet, combined well with the outstanding Mbappe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOB2L_0jKLIzZA00
France's Theo Hernandez was thrown in the fray early - and didn't let Les Blues down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GfWG_0jKLIzZA00
Olivier Giroud finished with a brace in the one-sided affair at the Al Janoub Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXDkn_0jKLIzZA00
Mat Ryan was very busy as Les Blues recovered from a slow start to showcase their class

AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI - 6

Screening midfielder showed precisely why he is highly rated at Real Madrid. Will get better as France go deeper in the tournament.

ADRIEN RABIOT - 7

Juventus based midfielder broke Australian hearts when he equalised midway through the first half to start the fightback.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN - 8

The man responsible for many of France's attacking raids. A constant menace with the ball at his feet.

KYLIAN MBAPPE - 8

Electric performance from the PSG superstar, whose pace was frightening at times. Sealed the result with France's third goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUvoX_0jKLIzZA00
Mbappe was a standout, with his electric pace and willingness to take on defenders too much for the Socceroos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSFE6_0jKLIzZA00
The PSG superstar showed why he is one of the world's best players - and worth close to $250 million

OUSMANE DEMBELE - 8

Barcelona midfielder was at his silky best. Australia often had no answers to his direct style.

OLIVIER GIROUD - 8

Journeyman striker capitalised on a Atkinson mistake to give France the lead. Kept Souttar very busy and finished with two goals to his name.

SUBS:

THEO HERNANDEZ - 6

Replaced his sibling early on and provided the assist for Rabiot. Likely to start against Denmark and Tunisia.

YOUSSOUF FOFANA - N/A

One for the future, looks ominous on the ball.

KINGSLEY COMAN - N/A

Replaced Dembele late, with the result assured, one for the future.

