Auburn, AL

Auburn basketball score vs. Bradley: Live updates as Tigers play in Cancun

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago

AUBURN — Auburn basketball is in Mexico looking to score a win over Bradley in the Cancun Challenge.

The Tigers (4-0) are perfect so far in the early part of their nonconference schedule, most recently beating Texas Southern, 76-52, on Friday. Auburn was without starting center Johni Broome, who coach Bruce Pearl said banged knees in a game against Winthrop. Pearl said after the win Friday he thinks Broome will "be fine for Cancun." The center is averaging nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks on this season.

In Broome's absence, forwards Chris Moore and Jaylin Williams stepped up in a big way, combining for 28 points against Texas Southern and accounting for five of the seven 3-pointers Auburn made. Williams also led the team in rebounds and steals, with eight and four, respectively.

Bradley (3-1) is coming off a 13-point victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday. The Braves also played Eastern Michigan last Tuesday, blowing the Eagles out and limiting former five-star forward Emoni Bates to 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Bradley's leading scorer is Ja'Shon Henry, a graduate student averaging 13 points per game in 22.5 minutes.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game?

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Auburn basketball score updates vs. Bradley

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached by email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball score vs. Bradley: Live updates as Tigers play in Cancun

