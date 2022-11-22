ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Jack Campbell Butkus Award Finalist

By Iowa Sports Information
 2 days ago

Iowa Senior 1 of 5 Making Cut for Nation's Top LB Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell is one of five finalists for the Dick Butkus Award. The Butkus Foundation made the announcement Tuesday.

The 2022 Butkus Award winner will be announced the first week in December . Campbell was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2021. He is joined as a finalist by Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Georgia, Davian Henley of Washington State, Ivan Pace, Jr. of Cincinnati and Drew Sanders of Arkansas.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) has led Iowa’s defense all season. He has totaled 110 tackles, leading the Big Ten and ranking 12th nationally. Campbell also has two interceptions, one recovered fumble and one caused fumble, along with 3.5 tackles for loss. He has 287 career tackles to rank 20th in program history.

Campbell, a Cedar Falls, Iowa native, led the defense in the final minutes of Iowa’s most recent win at Minnesota as the Hawkeyes won their eighth straight game with Floyd of Rosedale on the line. Campbell forced a Minnesota fumble inside the Iowa 10 with 5:07 left to play, which was recovered by teammate Deontae Craig.

On Minnesota’s next possession, Campbell intercepted a pass that was broken up by cornerback Riley Moss. Campbell returned his second interception of the season to the Minnesota 45 with 2:06 remaining. The Iowa offense turned the theft into a Drew Stevens game-winning field goal with 28 seconds to play. Campbell appeared to have a 75-yard return for a touchdown, but it was ruled that he stepped out of bounds at the 45.

For the game he recorded 10 tackles, including six solo stops, as the Hawkeye defense held the Gophers to 10 points. Iowa’s defense has held eight opponents to 10 points or less in 11 games.

Campbell is also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. He was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Rotary Lombardi Award.

Former Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in both 2016 and 2017, while Chad Greenway was a semifinalist in 2005. Larry Station placed second in the Butkus Award balloting in 1985.

Iowa (7-4, 5-3) closes out the regular season Friday, hosting Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) in the battle for the Heroes Trophy (3:01 p.m. CT, BTN).

