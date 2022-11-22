ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

QPD hands out holiday groceries

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department on Wednesday spread some holiday cheer. Officers made a few stops around town to pass out some Thanksgiving groceries. The department was able to prepare 200 bags that were passed out by officers in different low-income housing locations. The food included...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Salvation Army prepares of holiday meal despite increase in costs

QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve their traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday,. Data from America’s Farm Bureau Federation has reported the increase in average price of popular thanksgiving ingredients, including a close to 28% increase in the price of turkey. According to Major...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QMG gets green light for hospital project

QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Structure Fire in Macomb

Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.
MACOMB, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On April 26, 2022, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) approved Quincy Medical Group’s (QMG) Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center after extensive review. Following the approval, Blessing Health System announced its intention to...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Man arrested for domestic battery after jumping from window trying to run

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was arrested late Wednesday night after deputies responded to a domestic call. Around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to 428 Timber Ridge for an unknown problem after it reported a woman had contacted a third party and requested the police. When deputies...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Breaking: QND Football finds a Conference Home...in the Central State Eight

BREAKING NEWS: QUINCY NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL TO JOIN THE CENTRAL STATE EIGHT FOR THE 2024 SEASON. Quincy Notre Dame's nomadic football existence, replete over the last decade with insanely long road trips and scheduling nightmares, is nearing an end. The Central State Eight Conference announced early Wednesday Morning by press...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Quincy man pleads not guilty in gunfire exchange

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man accused of exchanging gunfire with a man in another vehicle while they were driving down a Quincy street pleaded not guilty in court. Chaeto D. Nichols, 18, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Some ABS water customers under boil order

CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — All ABS water customers in Birmingham and Augusta Township with an account number starting with “24” are under boil order until further notice. The order was prompted after a mainline was accidently cut. A contractor is on way to make repairs.
AUGUSTA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy