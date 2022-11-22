Read full article on original website
khqa.com
QPD hands out holiday groceries
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department on Wednesday spread some holiday cheer. Officers made a few stops around town to pass out some Thanksgiving groceries. The department was able to prepare 200 bags that were passed out by officers in different low-income housing locations. The food included...
khqa.com
Salvation Army prepares of holiday meal despite increase in costs
QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve their traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday,. Data from America’s Farm Bureau Federation has reported the increase in average price of popular thanksgiving ingredients, including a close to 28% increase in the price of turkey. According to Major...
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
977wmoi.com
Structure Fire in Macomb
Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen go against fire department recommendation, vote to remove mandated sprinkler systems from ordinance
QUINCY — Chief Bernie Vahlkamp and Deputy Chief Steve Salrin with the Quincy Fire Department couldn’t convince the Quincy City Council not to make three changes to an ordinance to adopt the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code for the city’s building code. Aldermen...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion of Quincy native to lieutenant
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B, Macon, has announced the promotion of Sgt. Paul M. Behrens to lieutenant and designated a member of the Troop B command staff, effective Dec. 1. Behrens was appointed to the patrol on Jan....
khqa.com
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On April 26, 2022, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) approved Quincy Medical Group’s (QMG) Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center after extensive review. Following the approval, Blessing Health System announced its intention to...
khqa.com
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder after ramming vehicle, injuring people
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after police say he drove into a parking lot, rammed another vehicle, and injured several people inside the vehicle. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested on Tuesday night stemming from the incident that happened on Monday...
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic battery after jumping from window trying to run
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was arrested late Wednesday night after deputies responded to a domestic call. Around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to 428 Timber Ridge for an unknown problem after it reported a woman had contacted a third party and requested the police. When deputies...
khqa.com
Breaking: QND Football finds a Conference Home...in the Central State Eight
BREAKING NEWS: QUINCY NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL TO JOIN THE CENTRAL STATE EIGHT FOR THE 2024 SEASON. Quincy Notre Dame's nomadic football existence, replete over the last decade with insanely long road trips and scheduling nightmares, is nearing an end. The Central State Eight Conference announced early Wednesday Morning by press...
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
khqa.com
Quincy man pleads not guilty in gunfire exchange
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man accused of exchanging gunfire with a man in another vehicle while they were driving down a Quincy street pleaded not guilty in court. Chaeto D. Nichols, 18, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
khqa.com
Some ABS water customers under boil order
CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — All ABS water customers in Birmingham and Augusta Township with an account number starting with “24” are under boil order until further notice. The order was prompted after a mainline was accidently cut. A contractor is on way to make repairs.
khqa.com
Pep rally ahead of Camp Point Central's state championship football game
CAMP POINT, Ill. (KHQA) — Students, supporters, and football players on Tuesday filled the Camp Point Central school gym for a pep rally ahead of the team's state championship football game set for Friday. Coach Brad Dixon spoke to the crowd about the season and everything that went in...
ktvo.com
Hearing held for Adair County commissioner charged with stealing campaign signs
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri elected official charged with two crimes had a court hearing this week. Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson is facing misdemeanor charges involving two separate alleged thefts of political campaign signs. An arraignment hearing was held Monday in Lewis County, Mo.,...
