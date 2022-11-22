Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
WPMI
Gulf Shores moving forward with multi-million-dollar expansion, renovations web
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System is one step closer to addressing overcrowding on its elementary school campus. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students in 2022 than it did when it launched in 2019. Now, construction is underway on 8...
WPMI
Shop Small movement garners support for small businesses in Mobile area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At Urban Emporium, you'll find the smallest of business owners. Barton Academy middle schoolers are selling items created through the school's entrepreneur shop program. "These kids are super impressive," said Urban Emporium manager Nicole Moore. "The students would hand make items and present it and...
WPMI
Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
WPMI
Salvation Army in Mobile feeding 20% more than years past
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army in Mobile distributed more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Volunteers made 20% more meals compared to years past, and it's all executed under one man who once sought rehabilitation from the Salvation Army. "We're actually seeing across all of our...
WPMI
Thanksgiving at the Waterfront Rescue Mission: "It's getting me back on track"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Every year, hundreds of meals are passed out to the community that are put together by dozens of volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission leading up to Thanksgiving. It's a feast that so many people look forward to here at the WRM. It's a place...
WPMI
Mobile non-profit awarded $5 million by Bezos Day 1 Family Fund
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile nonprofit that works to combat homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families' Fund. It's the largest private gift ever for Housing First, Inc. It's also the largest amount given out by the Bezos Families Fund since 2018.
WPMI
Local faith organization giving the homeless food and hope for Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We've reported in the past about the issues involving homelessness in the Tillman’s Corner community over the last few months, but instead of trying to find another place for the homeless to go, one organization is welcoming them with open arms. Waterfront Mission Mobile and a handful of other organizations provided hot Thanksgiving meals with all of the fixings to the homeless community. Instead of pushing them away they put those meals into the hands of people who need it most.
WPMI
New slave trade exhibit planned for GulfQuest Maritime Museum
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On the Mobile County Commission meeting agenda is an item to give funds to GulfQuest to bring Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade beginning in January 2023. The exhibit would run through June. According to the Spirits of the Passage...
WPMI
Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
WPMI
Last minute holiday meal preparations underway at Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Last minute preparations were underway on Wednesday at the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile as volunteers and staff get ready to serve hundreds of Thanksgiving meals. That is not including the hundreds of meals that were already distributed this week. The director at the WRM...
WPMI
Emotions flare at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting"
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Fireworks erupted Tuesday at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting." This comes after two new arrests in the investigation into the waterboard... Including physical services manager Teresa Lewis. Lewis worked there for nearly 30 years. Ultimately the board voted unanimously to suspend Lewis without pay. Before...
WPMI
Trains Magazine writer offers insight on agreement bringing Amtrak service back to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The questions are plentiful, the speculation, rife. What changes will have to be made to make that happen?. "We don't know any of the details..." And THAT, says Bob Johnston, a writer for Trains Magazine, is what's making today's revelation so vexing. But Johnston knows...
WPMI
AL, Baldwin Co. doctors urge caution for Thanksgiving amid surge in flu cases
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and as families prepare to come together, there's an increase chance for an unwelcome guest: influenza. The state of Alabama is experiencing the highest level of influenza activity possible, according to reports from both the CDC and ADPH.
WPMI
2023 King Cake-Off sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are excited to announce details of the 5th annual King Cake-Off event hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters. Early bird tickets go on sale Friday, November 25 - $12 for adults & $5 for kids 10 years old and under. Ticket prices will increase...
WPMI
Passenger rail service return to Mobile and Gulf Coast confirmed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Passenger rail and freight service is returning to the Gulf Coast, according to the Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross. First reported by AL.com, the announcement comes one day after a status report was due to the Surface Transportation Board on the progress of negotiations between the parties.
WPMI
Mayor Stimpson and city councilmembers react to agreement on passenger rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The Surface Transportation Board granted the motion Tuesday night; Chairman Martin J. Oberman issued the following statement:. The Board appreciates the successful efforts of Amtrak, CSX, NS, and the Port to settle this important case. I particularly want to acknowledge the significant progress that has been made in achieving a settlement under the new leadership of CSX and NS, which I expect brought a fresh constructive approach to resolving the matter. The Board has stated many times our strong preference for private parties to operate in good faith and to amicably resolve disputes on their own whenever possible to obviate the need for Board action. The settlement of this case will hasten the return of passenger rail operations in the Gulf. This will result in a substantial public benefit by providing a public transportation option for Gulf Coast residents and visitors alike and will have a very positive impact on the economy of the region. I look forward to the parties informing us of the specific infrastructure improvements that will be made to the rail network as a result of the settlement. Finally, I would like to extend the Board’s thanks to the mediators in this case. Board staff worked with mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to mediate this case, and we are grateful for all their hard work.
WPMI
Mixed reaction to medical marijuana dispensaries possibly coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Lots of conversation at city council today, discussing the possibility of medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Mobile. An ordinance to authorize the dispensaries within the city limits has many members of the community talking. People showed up to the council meeting in numbers, some advocating for the health benefits of medical marijuana and others sharing the dangers of it.
WPMI
Missing Elberta juvenile has been found
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: She has been located. The Baldwin County Sherrif's Office is seeking the public's health in finding a missing juvenile. Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. She is...
WPMI
Protecting yourself from porch pirates
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As we enter the busy shopping season, law enforcement agencies say be prepared for porch pirates and a rise in thieves targeting your front door. A 2020 study found 43% of Americans have been the victim of a package theft. "We know that people will...
WPMI
No crosswalks, recent pedestrian death put Old Shell intersection under scrutiny
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — "Nobody pays any attention. They fly up and down this street like there's no tomorrow. It's really ridiculous." That’s Mobile resident Mark MacInnes talking about the intersection of Kenneth Street and Old Shell Road, a spot in Midtown that has grown from a sleepy corner to a busy commercial and pedestrian hub. A new commercial and retail development has brought more business to the corner, and many more cars maneuvering in and out of a limited number of parking places.
Comments / 0