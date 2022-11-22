ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: The emotional scenes as the 1st train from Kyiv arrives in liberated Kherson

By Carol Guzy
 2 days ago
As Ukraine's nine-month war grinds on, the arrival of Ukrzaliznytsia, the national railway, has become synonymous with liberation in previously Russian-occupied cities and towns.

When Ukrainian forces recapture areas from Russia, residents have come to expect a few immediate things: seeing the Ukrainian flag raised over administration buildings or other landmarks, the arrival of badly needed medicine, food and generators, perhaps the installation of a temporary cell tower.

But the most powerful sign of liberation is when a Ukrainian Railways train pulls into town.

So when Kherson, liberated nearly two weeks ago from eight months of brutal Russian occupation, greeted its first passenger train from Kyiv on Saturday, it was a moment to celebrate.

Family members who'd been separated for months poured out onto the platform and embraced their loved ones in tearful, joyful reunions. Passengers gawked as they took in the destruction left in the wake of Russia's occupation.

Here are some scenes from that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHWAz_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clqiG_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESL9v_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZDHX_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTE1B_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHNjV_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcxid_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0AGh_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1if7OJ_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3WrV_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBhhR_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1Y7L_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416c5k_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcSMU_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDzdl_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2Y4y_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470uKo_0jKLIhvK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19beNB_0jKLIhvK00

