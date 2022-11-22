Read full article on original website
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
The federal judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is playing 'politics instead of actually following the law,' Elizabeth Warren says
Student-loan relief is officially blocked following a ruling from a Texas federal judge. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed the decision as "politics."
Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’
On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett again declines to block Biden student debt relief
Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Here's what happens now that Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is officially blocked
A federal judge in Texas struck down student-loan forgiveness. Here's what happens to the 26 million borrowers who applied for the debt relief.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
These are the 12 Democrats who voted to end the official COVID-19 emergency Biden has used to extend student-debt relief
On Tuesday, 62 senators voted to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration. Biden has made clear he will veto any attempts to pass that resolution.
The Supreme Court rejects a conservative attempt to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness for the second time
This marks the second time Justice Amy Coney Barrett has dismissed GOP lawsuits seeking to block Biden's student-debt cancellation plan.
Biden's ability to bypass Congress, starting with student debt relief, faces 'major' legal hurdle
Courts put Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt on pause. An emerging approach from the Supreme Court could put other policies in jeopardy, too.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally
Joe Biden stumbled on stage during a US midterm rally in New York ahead of the US 2022 midterm election.The president travelled to Yonkers to join Democratic governor Kathy Hochul on the campaign trail, as her lead narrows.Hochul’s challenger, Lee Zeldin, has been rising in the polls, shrinking the once double-digit gap to just four points.This video shows Mr Biden stumbling while speaking about the cost of prescription drugs on Sunday, 6 November.Americans will cast their votes tomorrow to shape the form of both the House and the Senate.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
Warren: Biden has the authority 'to cancel the student loan debt'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) defends President Biden's student loan forgiveness program and criticizes the Texas court stalling it during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Nov. 13, 2022.
Fact check: No, Joe Biden didn’t claim he attended a historically Black college in Delaware
The claim: Biden said he attended Delaware State University, a historically Black college. President Joe Biden made a reference to his personal connection with the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities at a campaign rally days before the midterm elections. “I’m a big fan of HBCUs,” said Biden, speaking...
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
Biden adviser calls Democrats winning Senate ‘hugely consequential’
White House senior adviser Anita Dunn on Sunday celebrated Democrats’ projected majority in the Senate. “Control of the Senate is hugely consequential both for judiciary, nominations and appointments, the most diverse group of judicial nominations ever, under the first two years of President Biden,” Dunn told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
Biden dismisses investigations into his family
Biden dismisses investigations into his family
President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries in 19th White House wedding
It was a nice day for a White House wedding. Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, wed Peter Neal in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House today, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, were set up together by a mutual...
What if Biden does not run again?
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
