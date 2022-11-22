ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Independent

Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally

Joe Biden stumbled on stage during a US midterm rally in New York ahead of the US 2022 midterm election.The president travelled to Yonkers to join Democratic governor Kathy Hochul on the campaign trail, as her lead narrows.Hochul’s challenger, Lee Zeldin, has been rising in the polls, shrinking the once double-digit gap to just four points.This video shows Mr Biden stumbling while speaking about the cost of prescription drugs on Sunday, 6 November.Americans will cast their votes tomorrow to shape the form of both the House and the Senate.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House

There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
The Hill

Biden adviser calls Democrats winning Senate ‘hugely consequential’

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn on Sunday celebrated Democrats’ projected majority in the Senate. “Control of the Senate is hugely consequential both for judiciary, nominations and appointments, the most diverse group of judicial nominations ever, under the first two years of President Biden,” Dunn told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

What if Biden does not run again?

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
IOWA STATE
