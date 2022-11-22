Read full article on original website
Related
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Zacks.com
Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Harmonic (HLIT) Stock
HLIT - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Communication - Components space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry,...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Choose Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Markel (MKL) in Your Portfolio
MKL - Free Report) has been gaining momentum, given strong policy retention levels, expanded product offerings, lower operating expenses and a solid cash position. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Markel’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $65.87 and $85.48, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.4% and 29.8%, respectively.
Zacks.com
Dollar General (DG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
DG - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN)?
FXN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)?
BBH - Free Report) was launched on 12/20/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Comments / 0