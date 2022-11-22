Read full article on original website
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is a family man. And his mom, Cass Warner, is proud… The post See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom appeared first on Outsider.
There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?
Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere
Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere
It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton
Kelly Reilly has invested so much of herself into her Yellowstone character Beth Dutton. As… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton appeared first on Outsider.
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches
Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Beth's Yellowstone Bottle Trick Is Far From Reality
Warning: contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 3 of "Yellowstone" In last night's brand new episode of "Yellowstone," head writer Taylor Sheridan weaves the title drop (the episode is called "Tall Drink of Water") in at the end when a beautiful woman from out of town compliments Rip (Cole Hauser) and tries to seduce him — within fighting distance of his now-wife, Yellowstone's own Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. Beth refuses to let the interloper succeed and — in a dramatic attempt to discourage her — uses the woman's head to open a glass beer bottle in the most inefficient way possible.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About Leaving LA to Live in Montana
Actor Luke Grimes has played the beloved Montanan cowboy Kayce Dutton in the hit neo-Western Yellowstone for nearly five years now. However, the longtime star actually spent a lot of his time prior to the show in Los Angeles. Ahead of the long-awaited season five premiere of Yellowstone, Grimes shared what it was like moving from the jam-packed city of LA to the vast, stunning landscape of Montana.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH
Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out. Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping...
‘Yellowstone’: Lainey Wilson Teases Fans Will Be ‘Shocked’ by Who Her Character Kisses in Season 5
In 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Lainey Wilson's character Abby has a kissing scene that will leave fans stunned.
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive
Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?
Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
James Arness Horrified ‘Gunsmoke’ Director When He Snapped at Him for Doubting His Matt Dillon
Actor James Arness snapped at a new, young 'Gunsmoke' director after he tried to nudge him in another direction in playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.
