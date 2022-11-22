ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event

Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Tiger Woods Receives $15 Million Bonus - Here's Why

Tiger Woods has gotten another massive bonus. Woods, who's one of the best golfers in history, earned a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) for generating "the most positive interest in the PGA Tour." That comes after playing just nine rounds of golf in...
LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson headline next month's QBE Shootout in Florida, field and pairings set

The 2022 QBE Shootout has announced the 12 two-person teams that will compete at this year’s tournament, set for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. For the first time in the QBE’s 34-year history, two LPGA golfers will be competing: Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 ranked player will make her QBE debut, and No. 7 ranked Lexi Thompson will return for her seventh tournament.
Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play

The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee

Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole. “That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”
PGA Tour reveals full list of winners from 2021-22 season’s Player Impact Program

The results of the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season’s Player Impact Program have been revealed. The total prize pool for the PIP has been increased from $40 million last season to $100 million and is now spread out between 20 players instead of 10. However, the PIP now offers more than just financial incentive. The top 20 players in this year’s PIP standings will be invited to the 12 “elevated events” on the 2023 calendar.
Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change

Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Betting Tips & Selections

Is Cam Smith in Oz the Jon Rahm of the Spanish Open?. The recent, dominating T2/winner of the DP World Tour Championship went off at around 9/4 to beat Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee and company in Madrid in October, eventually sauntering home by six shots and delighting home fans supporting his third win at his home Open.
Lydia Ko’s record-setting haul, one of the world’s most famous courses gets flooded, and one of the biggest golf sponsors gets embarrassed

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still reeling from being on the wrong side of one of the most lopsided displays in coaching history. Kudos to Will Fullerton for exploiting a ridiculous decision to override USGA guidelines for a two-man scramble and use an 80-percent handicap format (ridiculous, trust me) instead of the suggested 35/15 formula. Will, a fellow Wake Forest guy so you know he’s pretty sharp, then constructed all partnerships of high-low handicaps to maximize the Young Team’s advantage for this year’s Golf Digest Seitz Cup. And it was an absolute bloodbath.

