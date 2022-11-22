Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Tiger Woods Receives $15 Million Bonus - Here's Why
Tiger Woods has gotten another massive bonus. Woods, who's one of the best golfers in history, earned a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) for generating "the most positive interest in the PGA Tour." That comes after playing just nine rounds of golf in...
LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson headline next month's QBE Shootout in Florida, field and pairings set
The 2022 QBE Shootout has announced the 12 two-person teams that will compete at this year’s tournament, set for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. For the first time in the QBE’s 34-year history, two LPGA golfers will be competing: Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 ranked player will make her QBE debut, and No. 7 ranked Lexi Thompson will return for her seventh tournament.
Golf.com
Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play
The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
Golf Channel
Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee
Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole. “That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Watson(?) and a law-breaking social-media star: Golf’s biggest turkeys from 2022
Gather 'round, golf fans, because it's the most wonderful time of the year! Actually, it's not that time just yet despite what many radio stations blaring Christmas music way (way) too early are telling you. And, actually, we aren't celebrating anything wonderful. But it's still always fun handing out our annual turkeys of the year.
How Many Birdies Do Golfers Make Per Round?
The fascinating data showing how many birdies golfers average each round...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour reveals full list of winners from 2021-22 season’s Player Impact Program
The results of the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season’s Player Impact Program have been revealed. The total prize pool for the PIP has been increased from $40 million last season to $100 million and is now spread out between 20 players instead of 10. However, the PIP now offers more than just financial incentive. The top 20 players in this year’s PIP standings will be invited to the 12 “elevated events” on the 2023 calendar.
Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change
Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
'I’m fine not playing them': Marc Leishman has come to terms with potentially not playing in major championships due to LIV Golf move
With the upcoming major season on the horizon, LIV Golf members being eligible for the game’s biggest events has been a hotly debated topic over the last few weeks. It seems as though one player doesn’t seem fazed by the idea of missing majors. Marc Leishman, whose best...
GolfWRX
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Betting Tips & Selections
Is Cam Smith in Oz the Jon Rahm of the Spanish Open?. The recent, dominating T2/winner of the DP World Tour Championship went off at around 9/4 to beat Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee and company in Madrid in October, eventually sauntering home by six shots and delighting home fans supporting his third win at his home Open.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Augusta National lengthens iconic No. 13 hole with big change ahead for golfers at 2023 Masters
One of the loneliest spots on the course at Augusta National is about to get even lonelier as a big change is coming to the 2023 Masters. The governing bodies in golf have not yet decided to roll the ball back or change equipment regulations, so Augusta National took matters into its own hands with its course and lengthened the iconic 13th hole.
Golf Digest
Lydia Ko’s record-setting haul, one of the world’s most famous courses gets flooded, and one of the biggest golf sponsors gets embarrassed
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still reeling from being on the wrong side of one of the most lopsided displays in coaching history. Kudos to Will Fullerton for exploiting a ridiculous decision to override USGA guidelines for a two-man scramble and use an 80-percent handicap format (ridiculous, trust me) instead of the suggested 35/15 formula. Will, a fellow Wake Forest guy so you know he’s pretty sharp, then constructed all partnerships of high-low handicaps to maximize the Young Team’s advantage for this year’s Golf Digest Seitz Cup. And it was an absolute bloodbath.
Comments / 0