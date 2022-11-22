Read full article on original website
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
Sioux Falls Police Department looking for a few people who want to make a difference
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a few good individuals. Chief Jon Thum says there are openings for officers as well as animal control officers and a police application specialist. The department currently has 282 officers and are allowed 284. Mayor TenHaken and the City of Sioux Falls have authorized four more positions in 2023. While the next recruitment class is in February, Thum says they take applications and hire year-round. Chief Thum encourages people who want to serve their community and make a difference to apply.
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
Fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash; Drive-by shooting; Giving Tree donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash in the eastern part of town that left one woman dead. Rapid City Police...
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
The story behind the only Lakota drumming group in Sioux Falls
The annual Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Taylor Van Emmerik joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk about the event. The 30th annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights takes place this Friday. DTSF Events Manager Jared Indahl joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning.
Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through eastern Sioux Falls. A trooper tried pulling over a Nissan Altima this afternoon near 10th Street and Walts Avenue, but the driver took off. Authorities say the driver, Trey Blake, ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th and Minnesota Avenue.
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights takes place Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 30th annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights takes place this Friday. DTSF Events Manager Jared Indahl joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning.
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
Jingle Bell Run takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Taylor Van Emmerik joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk about the event.
Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
Westside Park Pond Leak Located
Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce were back home hoping to strike Gold. The Stampede were in Fargo hoping to snap a losing skid. Plays of the Week. Why Kalen DeBoer has been such a success at Washington and SMSU’s Brad Bigler talks about an emotional win over USF to start the NSIC schedule.
Busiest travel day of the year “smooth sailing” in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are often the busiest travel days of the year, according to the Transportation Security Administration. While record numbers of people stayed home for the holidays during the worst times of the pandemic,...
