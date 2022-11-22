Read full article on original website
These Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Include $20 Games & a Live-Action Mario Kart—Get Them Before They Sell Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love games like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda and more, you may want to know about the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2022 to score this Thanksgiving. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's 'Grand Theft Auto' Server Gets Shut Down By Rockstar Games
Lil Durk’s popular Trenches roleplaying Grand Theft Auto V server has been reportedly shut down by Rockstar Games and its publisher Take-Two Interactive. According to PCGamesN, the two parties took out Durk’s RP in the midst of their crackdown on the use of NFTs and cryptocurrency in games.
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
Virtual Reality Headset Programmed To Kill Player in Real Life if He or She Dies In-Game
the incredible device that perfectly recreates reality using a direct neural interface that is also capable of killing the userThe Blog of Palmer Luckey. Virtual Reality headsets are becoming more popular as well as more advanced in the reality they have to offer. So advanced that some engineers have taken things to the next level and created a VR headset that will kill the user if he or she dies in-game. Palmer Lucky, the creator of Oculus, claims to have created a VR headgear that, if you lose in a game you're playing, would murder you in real life.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Is for N64 Fans
A new Nintendo Switch game is for everyone yearning for that sweet N64 nostalgia. The Nintendo 64 may have not sold as well as some Nintendo systems like the Switch, the 3DS or the Wii, but like every Nintendo console -- except maybe the Wii U -- it has a special place in the heart of many, especially those who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s. As you may know though, games from this era don't hold up that well, and that's because the industry was still learning how to make 3D games. However, despite this, many yearn for the 3D games of this era, particularly 3D platformers, a genre that is now a shadow of what it was during the N64 days.
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
CBS News
Thanksgiving surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
Black Friday gaming deals 2022: Best discounts on PS5, Xbox, Switch, laptops and more
Black Friday has arrived and it’s undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.One particular area that has seen some decent bargains is gaming, with the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch receiving a decent discount from Amazon, Currys and more.. Accessories such as gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease as well, and we’ve even managed to spot...
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
