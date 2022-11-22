Read full article on original website
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Florida Weekly
As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
Florida Weekly
Aura’s Residences Designed For Today’s Living
Since its launch, the spectacular amenities available at Aura at Metropolitan Naples have been one of the main reasons for its popularity with buyers – and why so many of them have decided to make the 15-story high-rise tower near downtown Naples their new home. In addition to its...
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
coastalbreezenews.com
JW Marriott Return to Paradise Campaign Helping Southwest Florida Recover
Paradise is open for business. In the wake of Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole, the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa is ready to welcome locals and travelers back to their sublime setting on the glittering shores of the Gulf of Mexico. Tourism is an essential part of Marco Island’s economy, and the property’s eagerness to return to business as usual is a shining example of the commitment to the well-being of its community, team members, and honored guests. The resort has officially launched its 'Return to Paradise' campaign to help make its community whole. Similar to the campaign in 2017 following Hurricane Irma, the property will offer various programs and packages that directly benefit local organizations and hurricane relief efforts.
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
floridaweekly.com
Stock’s newest apartment community underway in Estero
Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, Corsa at Estero Crossing, has been underway for several months now. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just...
coastalbreezenews.com
Bayshore Lights Up
Bayshore residents and businesses took time off from Hurricane recovery to Light up Bayshore, their first tree lighting celebration. Local dignitaries included Dan Rodriguez, Deputy County Manager; outgoing Commissioner Penny Taylor and Commissioner Elect Daniel Kowal. But the biggest guest of honor was Santa himself, arriving in style on an East Naples Fire Truck. Family fun activities included writing letters to Santa and our troops and making ornaments. Young and old christened a cutout Christmas tree with their handprints while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa. There was music, carolers and a kids “turn on the tree” countdown. The event, which promises to become a tradition, was sponsored by the Collier County Community Redevelopment Agency, Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Area and Bayshore Beautification MSTU.
WINKNEWS.com
Water safety at Collier County beaches
More Collier County beaches are opening, including the North Gulf Shore access point and the Vanderbilt Beach Access Point at numbers two, four, and six. Despite this, the water is still not safe to swim in. While the shores and streets around Vanderbilt Beach look a lot better than they...
WINKNEWS.com
Lowe’s to serve hot meals in south Fort Myers, Port Charlotte on Wednesday
There are two opportunities for Southwest Florida residents to eat a hot meal on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. Lowe’s will join with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to serve 1,000 take-home Thanksgiving meals at its store in south Fort Myers at 14960 S. Tamiami Trail. Another 1,000 meals...
WINKNEWS.com
Shoppers flock to Coconut Point Mall for Black Friday deals
It’s the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Walkways were bustling with people, and parking lots were packed. Shoppers headed out to centers like Coconut Point to hopefully catch some deals for the holidays. “I got a couple of blouses here. This is for the wintertime, and I got...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Reentry Passes for Businesses Reopening on Sanibel and Captiva
On Monday, Nov. 28, brick-and-mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva islands may obtain authorization for employees to access the islands by following six steps. Below are the six steps according to the City of Sanibel. The Sanibel or Captiva business (brick and mortar) must provide the City...
NBC 2
Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building
NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
Higher prices and tighter restrictions will only add to Florida's property insurance crisis in 2023, says report
Reinsurance costs and availability were a problem in the Florida market before Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha and Pine Island staying positive for Thanksgiving, despite the damage
It’s a hard reality for many families this Thanksgiving as they try to recover from Hurricane Ian. Communities on Matlacha and Pine Island still look rough, and some people don’t even have homes. One man who’s working on the island says he hopes people find the light in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Brent’s Music Headquarters to close after 45 years in Fort Myers
Brent’s Music Headquarters, which became much more than a music store in Fort Myers during the past 45 years, will be closing for good Dec. 5. . While Brent’s sold thousands of guitars, keyboards, amplifiers and just about every other type of musical instrument for more than four decades, it also served as a networking hub for Southwest Florida musicians. Even in an era of online networking, the store still operates a bulletin board for musicians looking to connect with others.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick announces Dec. 7 grand opening in Estero
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at 10151 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, the Estero location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the second location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and four additional locations are coming soon. The restaurant’s menu consists of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Better Together distributes Thanksgiving meals, supplies to families
Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to families and children, distributed Thanksgiving meals and supplies to more than 100 families recovering from Hurricane Ian. The nonprofit rallied community partners and dozens of volunteers to go door-to-door in communities highly impacted by the storm to deliver meals and supplies to families with which the organization has connected through Hurricane Ian outreach. Better Together partnered with City First Church to deliver more than 50 turkey dinners to families at The Palms at Pine Island mobile home community on Pine Island. In North Fort Myers, Better Together worked with Truist and Aramark to provide 50 families with Thanksgiving dinners, pumpkin pie and lemonade. The nonprofit also joined forces with Integrity Employee Leasing, Finnegan’s Grille & Pub and the Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise to provide more than 20 Thanksgiving meals to families in Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
