Cherokee County, SC

Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in Cherokee Co.

By Jaylan Wright
 2 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A pedestrian died nearly three weeks after a crash happened in Cherokee County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Cherokee Avenue on US Highway 29 near 10th Street at 8 p.m., on October 29.

A 2014 Chevrolet Sedan hit a person while driving south on US Highway 29.

The pedestrian died from their injuries on November 18, at 7 p.m.

